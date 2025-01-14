Mandy Moore Siblings: All About Scott and Kyle

Mandy Moore is an American singer-songwriter and actress born on April 10, 1984, in Nashua, New Hampshire.

She rose to fame with her 1999 debut single Candy and has since become known for her roles in films like A Walk to Remember and the TV series This Is Us.

Recently, Moore faced backlash after sharing a GoFundMe campaign for her in-laws affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, defending her actions by telling critics to Kindly F Off.

Siblings

Mandy has two brothers, Scott and Kyle.

Both of her brothers are gay, and she has been very supportive of them.

Her family is known for being open and accepting, with her mother also coming out as gay after leaving her father for a woman.

Mandy is the middle child of the three siblings.

Music career

Moore’s music career began when she was just 15 years old.

Her debut single Candy was released in 1999 and became a hit, leading to her first album So Real.

This was followed by I Wanna Be with You in 2000, which included the hit single of the same name.

Over the years, Moore transitioned from teen pop to more mature styles.

Albums like Amanda Leigh (2009) and Wild Hope (2007) showcased her shift towards folk and acoustic music.

After a decade-long hiatus from music, Moore released Silver Landings in 2020, which marked a return to her musical roots.

Acting career

Moore’s acting career has been equally successful, with notable roles in both film and television.

One of her most iconic roles was in the 2002 film A Walk to Remember, where she played Jamie Sullivan opposite Shane West.

She also voiced Rapunzel in Disney’s Tangled (2010) and appeared in films like Saved! (2004) and Because I Said So (2007).

Moore’s breakout role in television came with the NBC drama series This Is Us, where she played Rebecca Pearson.

The show ran from 2016 to 2022 and earned her multiple award nominations, including an Emmy nomination.

Her work on This Is Us brought her significant recognition, including a Golden Globe nomination and several Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Accolades

Moore has won 16 awards and been nominated for 41, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us and a Golden Globe nomination for the same series.

She won a MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Female Performance for A Walk to Remember in 2002.

These recognitions highlight her impact and talent in the entertainment industry.

In addition to these awards, Moore was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019 for her contributions to television.

This prestigious recognition underscores her lasting influence on the medium.

She has also been recognized with a Virtuoso Award at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

Furthermore, she was ranked number 96 on VH1’s list of “100 Greatest Women in Music” in 2012, acknowledging her contributions to the music world.