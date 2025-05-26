January Jones Siblings: Get to Know Jacey and Jina Jones

January Jones, born on January 5, 1978, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is an American actress and model best known for her role as Betty Draper in television series Mad Men.

Named after the character January Wayne from Jacqueline Susann’s novel Once Is Not Enough, Jones grew up in a close-knit family with her parents, Karen Sue Cox, a sporting goods store manager, and Marvin Roger Jones, a gym teacher and fitness director.

Of Czech, Danish, English, Welsh, and German descent, she spent her early years in Hecla, South Dakota, before the family returned to Sioux Falls, where she graduated from Roosevelt High School.

Jones initially pursued modeling in New York City, leveraging her striking looks despite her 5’6” height, which was considered short for the fashion industry.

Her modeling career, including gigs with Abercrombie & Fitch, served as a stepping stone to acting, which she embraced as her true calling.

January has two sisters, Jacey Jones and Jina Jones.

The sisters grew up together in Hecla, South Dakota, a small town of about 400 people, before relocating back to Sioux Falls in 1986.

While January pursued a high-profile career in Hollywood, Jacey and Jina have largely stayed out of the public eye, with limited information available about their personal or professional lives.

However, January has shared glimpses of their close bond, particularly with Jina, through social media.

Career

Jones began her career with modeling in New York, but her ambition quickly shifted to acting.

Her early roles included small parts in films like Bandits (2001), Anger Management (2003), and Love Actually (2003), where she often played supporting characters.

Her role as Cadence Flaherty in American Wedding (2003), the third installment of the American Pie series, brought her wider recognition as the love interest of Steve Stifler and Paul Finch.

She continued to build her resume with roles in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005), where she played a border guard’s wife opposite Tommy Lee Jones.

Her career-defining moment came in 2007 when she landed the role of Betty Draper in Mad Men, a critically acclaimed AMC series about a 1960s advertising agency.

Initially auditioning for the role of Peggy Olson, Jones was cast as the complex, emotionally layered suburban housewife, a role that showcased her ability to portray both icy elegance and inner turmoil.

The series ran for seven seasons, cementing her status as a television star. She later starred as Melissa Chartres in The Last Man on Earth (2015–2018) and as Emma Frost in X-Men: First Class (2011), alongside other films like Unknown (2011) and Seeking Justice (2011).

Jones also appeared in The Boat That Rocked (2009), renamed Pirate Radio for North American release, and had a lead role in Love’s Enduring Promise (2004), playing a pioneer’s daughter.

Accolades

Jones’ portrayal of Betty Draper in Mad Men earned her significant critical acclaim, including two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama in 2009 and 2010, and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

As part of the Mad Men ensemble, she shared two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

In 2009, she won a Gold Derby Award for Drama Lead Actress for her work on the series.

Her role in Mad Men also positioned her as a cultural icon, with her retro aesthetic ranking her at No. 82 on Maxim’s Hot 100 Women of 2002 and No. 29 on AskMen’s Top 99 Most Desirable Women in 2011.

Beyond Mad Men, her role in The Last Man on Earth and appearances in films like X-Men: First Class further solidified her reputation as a versatile actress.

Jones has also graced magazine covers, including British GQ in May 2009 and American GQ in November 2009, reflecting her influence in both entertainment and fashion.