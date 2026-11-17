Japan says it launched fighter jets and “strongly” protested after two suspected Russian aircraft violated its airspace early on Tuesday.

South Korea also says it deployed fighter jets, while Taiwan says it “responded” to Russian military aircraft detected in their respective air defence identification zones.

These are unofficial buffer areas beyond territorial airspace where governments identify approaching aircraft for security purposes. Moscow has yet to comment.

The alleged incursions are a reminder of Russia’s military power ahead of the Apec economic summit in China this week, which Vladimir Putin will attend alongside US President Donald Trump.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the flight paths of the Russian aircraft, off the south-western Okinoshima island, were a “serious infringement of Japan’s sovereignty” and “completely unacceptable”.

The last such incursion was in 2024, when a Russian military patrol plane entered Japanese airspace off Rebun island, Hokkaido.

Taiwan says its military “responded accordingly” after two Russian military aircraft entered its air defence identification zone, also on Tuesday.

South Korea says it sent up jets after an unspecified number of Russian military aircraft entered its air defence identification zone over the Sea of Japan. The aircraft departed without violating South Korean airspace, authorities said.

It is unclear if the three neighbours were responding to the same or different aircraft.

The East China Sea contains self-declared, overlapping air defence identification zones between China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Foreign military aircraft are expected, but not legally required, to notify governments before entering such air defence identification zones.

Tensions are flaring between Japan and Russia, which are locked in a decades-old territorial dispute over a cluster of islands in the Pacific Ocean.

For months, Moscow has been ratcheting up the pressure on Tokyo.

In August, Putin paid his first visit to one of these islands, prompting sharp rebuke from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. In October, Russia detained a Japanese journalist on spying allegations.

By BBC News