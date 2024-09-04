Japanese Dad Claims to Have Doubled Life Expectancy by Sleeping Only 30 Minutes a Day for 12 Years

A Japanese father and bodybuilder, Daisuke Hori, 40, asserts that he has mastered the art of extreme time management, claiming to have doubled his life expectancy by sleeping just 30 minutes each night for the past 12 years. Hori, who resides in Hyogo prefecture near Osaka, has trained his body and mind to function normally on minimal sleep, staying active and relying on caffeine to remain alert during his 23.5-hour days.

Hori, an entrepreneur and recent competitor in the “Best Body Japan” competition, began reducing his sleep over a decade ago to gain more productive hours each day. His approach focuses on the quality rather than the quantity of sleep, believing that high-efficiency rest benefits individuals with demanding tasks.

Featured on Japan’s reality show “Will You Go With Me?” Hori’s typical day was documented, showing him naturally waking up refreshed after just 26 minutes of sleep. In 2016, he founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association, teaching over 2,100 people to embrace ultra-short sleep patterns.

However, experts remain skeptical. Dr. Thomas Kilkenny of the Institute of Sleep Medicine at Northwell Staten Island University Hospital expressed doubt, emphasizing the severe risks of sleep deprivation, which is known to have detrimental effects on both mental and physical health. Despite the controversy, Hori’s extreme sleep habits have sparked both admiration and concern online.

Hori joins a growing list of individuals striving to defy aging, including Bryan Johnson, a 47-year-old entrepreneur who spends $2 million annually on biohacking practices to maintain youthful vitality