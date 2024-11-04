Jason Kelce Siblings: All About Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce, born November 5, 1987, is a former professional football center who played 13 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He is celebrated for winning Super Bowl LII and earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, establishing himself as one of the greatest centers in NFL history.

Recently, he made headlines after confronting a man who used a homophobic slur about his brother, Travis Kelce, during an appearance at Penn State.

Jason smashed the man’s phone before walking away with it.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jason has one sibling, his younger brother, Travis Kelce, born on October 5, 1989.

The brothers are close in age, with Jason being 23 months older.

They both played college football at the University of Cincinnati and have enjoyed successful NFL careers—Jason as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

They made history by being the first brothers to face each other in a Super Bowl (LVII) in 2023, where Travis’s Chiefs emerged victorious.

Career

Kelce had a distinguished 13-year NFL career, all with the Philadelphia Eagles, after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft (191st overall).

He quickly made an impact, starting 16 games in his rookie season and establishing himself as a reliable player on the offensive line.

As he progressed in his career, Kelce became the Eagles’ starting center, known for his intelligence, agility, and leadership on the field.

His ability to read defenses and make quick decisions helped solidify the offensive line.

Over his career, Kelce earned seven Pro Bowl selections from 2013 to 2020 and was named first-team All-Pro six times (2017, 2018, 2020) and second-team All-Pro once (2014).

His consistent performance made him one of the top centers in the league.

A highlight of his career came during Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018, when he played a pivotal role in the Eagles’ historic victory against the New England Patriots.

Also Read: Drew Eubanks Siblings: All About Kelli

His leadership on the offensive line was crucial during this playoff run.

Following the Super Bowl win, Kelce delivered a memorable speech while wearing a Mummers costume during the victory parade, which endeared him further to Eagles fans and showcased his vibrant personality.

Even as he approached the later stages of his career, Kelce remained a highly effective player.

He was recognized for his durability and work ethic, continuing to perform at an elite level. After the conclusion of the 2022 season, Kelce publicly contemplated retirement.

He took time to consider his future in football, weighing his love for the game against the physical toll it had taken on his body.

Ultimately, he decided to return for one final season in 2023, signing a one-year contract with the Eagles. His return was celebrated by fans and teammates alike.

On March 4, 2024, Kelce officially announced his retirement from professional football.

His decision marked the end of an illustrious career characterized by leadership, skill, and dedication to the game.

Kelce leaves behind a legacy as one of the greatest centers in NFL history.

Accolades

Kelce’s accolades throughout his NFL career are a testament to his exceptional talent and leadership on the field.

He is a Super Bowl champion, having played a pivotal role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LII.

Over his 13-year career, he earned seven Pro Bowl selections (2014, 2016, 2019–2023) and was named first-team All-Pro six times (2017–2019, 2021–2023), making him one of the most decorated centers in NFL history.

Kelce also holds the distinction of being the first center to achieve six first-team All-Pro honors, a feat previously shared with Hall of Famers Dermontti Dawson and Mike Webster.

His consistent performance has solidified his reputation as one of the greatest centers in the league.

In addition to his on-field achievements, he has received two Emmy nominations for his documentary “Kelce,” which highlights his life during the 2022 season, showcasing his impact beyond football.