Drew Eubanks Siblings: All About Kelli

Drew Eubanks, born February 1, 1997, is an American professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Oregon State, where he averaged 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over three seasons, becoming a notable shot-blocker.

Eubanks went undrafted in 2018 but signed with the San Antonio Spurs, later playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns before joining the Jazz in August 202412.

He stands 6’10” and weighs 245 lbs, primarily playing as a power forward.

Siblings

Drew has one sister named Kelli, who played softball at Colorado State University from 2008 to 2012.

He was born on February 1, 1997, in Starkville, Mississippi, and his parents are David and Laura Eubanks.

Career

Eubanks played college basketball for the Oregon State Beavers from 2015 to 2018.

He was a highly regarded recruit coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, known for his athleticism and shot-blocking ability.

During his freshman year, Eubanks made an immediate impact, averaging 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

His defensive skills were highlighted by his ability to protect the rim, which set the foundation for his future success.

As he progressed through his college career, Eubanks continued to develop his game.

In his sophomore year, he improved his scoring to 11.8 points per game while averaging 7.0 rebounds.

His shot-blocking ability became a key aspect of his performance, as he averaged 1.5 blocks per game that season.

By his junior year, Eubanks had his best statistical season, averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.

He was recognized for his contributions on both ends of the floor and played a significant role in leading Oregon State to competitive performances in the Pac-12 Conference.

After three productive seasons at Oregon State, Eubanks declared for the NBA Draft in March 2018 but ultimately went undrafted.

Following the draft, Eubanks signed with the San Antonio Spurs in July 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

He spent time developing in the G League with the Austin Spurs, where he showcased his skills and gained valuable experience.

Eubanks made his NBA debut during the 2019-2020 season and gradually earned more playing time due to injuries on the Spurs roster.

Over his tenure with the Spurs, he demonstrated versatility as a big man, contributing both defensively and offensively when called upon.

In February 2022, Eubanks was signed by the Portland Trail Blazers after being waived by the Spurs.

He continued to show promise as a reliable role player, providing depth in the frontcourt for the Blazers.

After his stint with Portland, he joined the Phoenix Suns for the 2022-2023 season, where he played a solid backup center role and contributed defensively and on the boards.

As of August 2024, Drew signed with the Utah Jazz, representing another opportunity for him to establish himself further in the league and contribute to a team looking to build for the future.

Awards and accolades

Eubanks has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

In college, he was recognized as an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and earned Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention honors in both 2017 and 2018.

He finished his junior year ranked eighth in the nation for field goal percentage and was noted for his defensive prowess with multiple games featuring significant block totals.

In the NBA, while Eubanks has not yet received major awards or All-Star selections, he has contributed consistently as a role player across various teams, including the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.

His career averages reflect solid performance, with notable contributions in rebounds and blocks, showcasing his ongoing development as a player.