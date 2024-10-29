Jaden McDaniels Siblings: All About Jalen McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels is an American professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA.

He played college basketball at the University of Washington after a standout high school career at Federal Way High School, where he was a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American.

Drafted 28th overall in 2020, McDaniels has developed into a key player, known for his elite two-way skills.

Recently, he signed a five-year contract extension worth $131 million, reflecting his growing importance to the team.

Siblings

Jaden has an older brother, Jalen McDaniels, who is also a professional basketball player.

Jalen, born on January 31, 1998, plays for the Toronto Raptors and is 2.5 years older than Jaden, who was born on September 29, 2000.

Both brothers played high school basketball at Federal Way High School in Washington, contributing to their team’s success before pursuing their NBA careers, with Jaden being drafted 28th overall in 2021 and Jalen going 52nd in 2019.

College career

McDaniels played college basketball at the University of Washington during the 2019-2020 season.

In his freshman year, he averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Despite being a newcomer, McDaniels showcased his versatility as a forward, demonstrating the ability to score both inside and from the perimeter.

His defensive skills were particularly impressive; he could guard multiple positions effectively, disrupting passing lanes and contesting shots.

After one season at Washington, McDaniels declared for the NBA Draft, where he was recognized as a high-level prospect due to his athleticism, length, and overall skill set.

NBA career

In the 2020 NBA Draft, McDaniels was selected 28th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers but was subsequently traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During his rookie season (2020-2021), he averaged 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Throughout this season, he exhibited flashes of his potential, particularly on defense, where he began to establish himself as a capable contributor.

As he entered his second season (2021-2022), McDaniels continued to grow and improve his game.

He increased his scoring average and became more integral to the Timberwolves’ rotation.

His development included honing a reliable jump shot, which allowed him to stretch the floor and create space for his teammates.

By the 2022-2023 season, McDaniels had a breakout year, averaging around 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while showcasing improved shooting percentages, including from three-point range.

In October 2023, McDaniels signed a significant five-year contract extension worth $131 million with the Timberwolves, reflecting the team’s commitment to him as a core piece of their future.

Known for his versatility, McDaniels can play both forward positions effectively, making him valuable in various lineups.

His defensive capabilities have earned him recognition as one of the league’s promising young defenders, often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best scorer.

Awards and accolades

McDaniels has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly during his time in high school and the NBA.

In high school, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington in 2019 and earned First-Team All-State honors for two consecutive years.

Additionally, he was recognized as the Most Valuable Player of the North Puget Sound League and the Class 4A Player of the Year.

In the NBA, McDaniels was selected for the All-NBA Defensive Second Team in 2024, highlighting his impact on defense and his emergence as one of the league’s promising young talents.