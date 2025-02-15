Jeļena Ostapenko Siblings: Get to Know Maksim

Jeļena Ostapenko, a Latvian professional tennis player, has made a significant impact on the sport.

She achieved career-high rankings of world No. 5 in singles and No. 4 in doubles.

Ostapenko has secured eight WTA Tour-level singles titles, including the 2017 French Open, and nine doubles titles, highlighted by the 2024 US Open.

She is the first Latvian player to win a major title in singles or women’s doubles.

Beyond her WTA success, Ostapenko has won 15 singles and 15 doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit. She also won the junior singles title at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships.

Known as Aļona to her family and friends, she is multilingual, speaking Latvian, Russian, and English.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jeļena is the only child of Jelena Jakovlena and Jevgenijs Ostapenko. However, her father has a son named Maksim from a previous marriage, making Maksim her half-brother.

Jevgenijs, a former professional footballer, passed away on January 3, 2020.

Jelena’s mother, Jelena Jakovlena, is a former tennis player and coach who introduced her to the sport at the age of five.

Ostapenko was raised in a family with strong athletic backgrounds, which influenced her early development in sports.

Despite being an only child in her immediate family, she has maintained a connection with her half-brother, who resides in the United States.

Career

Ostapenko began her tennis journey at the age of five, introduced to the sport by her mother, who was also a tennis player.

She quickly showed promise and excelled in junior competitions, eventually winning the prestigious junior singles title at Wimbledon in 2014.

Ostapenko’s breakthrough came in 2017 when she won the French Open in spectacular fashion.

Entering the tournament as an unseeded player, she displayed incredible skill and determination, defeating several top-ranked opponents, including Karolína Plíšková and Simona Halep in the final.

Her victory made her the first Latvian to win a Grand Slam singles title and the first unseeded woman to win the French Open since 1933.

Following her French Open triumph, Ostapenko continued to perform well on the WTA Tour.

Over the years, she has claimed eight WTA singles titles, including significant victories at tournaments like Linz, Dubai, Birmingham, and Adelaide.

Her success is not limited to singles; she has also excelled in doubles, winning ten WTA doubles titles.

Among these is her first Grand Slam doubles title at the 2024 US Open, which she won alongside Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Ostapenko is known for her aggressive playing style, which is characterized by powerful groundstrokes and a fearless approach to hitting winners.

Her high-risk game can produce stunning results but also leads to occasional inconsistency due to unforced errors.

Her forehand is particularly potent and has been a key weapon throughout her career.

Beyond her individual accomplishments, Ostapenko has had a significant impact on Latvian tennis.

Her success has inspired a new generation of players in her home country and brought attention to Latvia as a competitive force in international tennis.

She has also represented Latvia in team events such as the Fed Cup and the Olympics, further elevating her country’s profile in the sport.

In recent years, Ostapenko has continued to compete at a high level.

In September 2023, she gained widespread attention by defeating world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open, proving that she remains a formidable competitor against the best players in the world.

Accolades

Ostapenko has received numerous accolades throughout her tennis career, reflecting her achievements and contributions to the sport.

One of her most significant accomplishments came in 2017 when she was awarded the WTA Most Improved Player of the Year after her remarkable performance at the French Open, where she won her first Grand Slam title.

In addition to her Grand Slam success, Ostapenko reached a career-high singles ranking of world No. 5 in March 2018, further solidifying her status among the elite players in women’s tennis.

Over the years, she has won a total of eight WTA singles titles and ten doubles titles, including a Grand Slam doubles title at the 2024 US Open.

Ostapenko’s achievements have also been recognized at a national level.

She was named the Latvian Sports Rising Star of the Year in 2014 and has been honored as the Latvian Sportswoman of the Year in 2017.

Her contributions to her country’s success in international competitions, such as the Fed Cup and the Olympics, have also been significant.