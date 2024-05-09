Jenelle Evans Siblings: A Relationship Strained by the Spotlight

Jenelle Evans is an American reality TV personality who rose to fame as a cast member on the MTV shows, 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2.

She was born on December 19, 1991 in Oak Island, North Carolina.

Evans has been married twice – first to Courtland Rogers, and then to David Eason in 2017, with whom she has one child.

In 2022, it was reported that Evans would be returning to the Teen Mom franchise as part of the new show, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, though some of the other cast members were reportedly upset about her inclusion.

Evans has maintained an active social media presence, including a YouTube channel where she shares vlogs about her life.

Siblings

Jenelle has two siblings, a brother named Colin and an older sister named Ashleigh.

Ashleigh, born on October 16, 1987, has been involved in public feuds with Jenelle over the years.

The two sisters have publicly criticized each other on social media and in interviews, with Ashleigh accusing Jenelle of being a bad parent and voicing concerns about Jenelle’s personal life choices.

In contrast, Colin, born on March 14, 1993, has maintained a lower profile compared to his sisters.

He largely stays out of the public eye and avoids getting involved in the family drama.

Not much is publicly known about his personal life or relationship with Jenelle.

While Jenelle has risen to fame through her reality TV appearances, her siblings have had very different experiences.

Career

Evans first rose to fame as a cast member on the MTV shows, 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, in the early 2010s.

These reality TV shows documented her life as a teenage mother and the challenges she faced.

In recent years, Evans has sought to expand her career beyond just reality television.

She launched her own podcast called The Jenelle Evans Podcast in 2021, though it only aired two episodes initially.

Evans has also created a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs and other content about her personal life.

To further diversify her income streams, he has set up an OnlyFans page, which reportedly earns her around $40,000 per month.

She has also made appearances on other TV shows like The Playboy Morning Show and The Candace Owens Show.

In addition to her media ventures, Evans has authored a memoir titled Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom that documents her past relationships and marriage.

Personal life

Evans has been married to David Eason since September 23, 2017.

They have one child together, a daughter named Ensley Eason, born on January 24, 2017.

Evans also has two sons from previous relationships, Jace Evans, born on August 6, 2009, with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser Griffith, born on June 30, 2014, with her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.