Jeremy Mutwiri makes another final at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal

Team Kenya records another milestone on Day Four of swimming competition at the Youth Olympic Games, taking place at the Complexe Tour de l’Œuf Stadium in Senegal, as Jeremy Mutwii Rieck becomes only the second Kenyan swimmer to reach a major international swimming final.

Day Four of swimming competition at the Youth Olympic Games delivered another memorable moment for Team Kenya, with Jeremy Mutwii Rieck making history after qualifying for the men’s 50m butterfly final and securing an impressive sixth-place finish.

Jeremy booked his place in the final after finishing third in Heat 5, recording a time of 25.05 seconds and demonstrating determination, speed and impressive form in a highly competitive field. He carried that momentum into the final, where he faced some of the world’s strongest swimmers, clocking 25.07 seconds to finish sixth overall. Although he narrowly missed out on a podium finish, Jeremy’s achievement marks a significant milestone for Kenyan swimming. He becomes only the second Kenyan swimmer to reach a major international swimming final, following in the footsteps of Jason Dunford, who made history with his international performances and medal-winning achievements in the same events.

Jeremy’s performance is a testament to the continued growth of swimming in Kenya and the increasing ability of the country’s athletes to compete against the world’s best at major international competitions.

Elsewhere, Macrine Kolombo represented Kenya in the women’s 200m individual medley, competing in Heat 2 and recording a time of 2:35.23 to finish fifth in her heat. In the men’s 50m freestyle, Neo Olendo also took to the pool, putting up a spirited performance to finish fourth in his heat. Unfortunately, his time was not enough to secure qualification for the final. Neo will, however, have another opportunity to showcase his abilities when he returns to the pool for the men’s 50m breaststroke. Team Kenya’s campaign at the Youth Olympic Games continues, with more swimmers preparing to take on their respective events. Jeremy Mutwii Rieck will return to the pool tomorrow for his final event, the men’s 50m backstroke, while Isabel Wainanina is scheduled to compete in the women’s 200m freestyle on Friday. Neo Olendo will also be back in action in the men’s 50m breaststroke.

As the competition continues at the Complexe Tour de l’Œuf Stadium in Senegal, Team Kenya remains focused on delivering strong performances, gaining valuable international experience and proudly flying the Kenyan flag on the global stage.

Jeremy’s qualification for the 50m butterfly final and his sixth-place finish are a testament to the dedication, resilience and growing potential of Kenyan swimming.

While a medal may have eluded him on this occasion, his achievement represents an important step forward for the sport and an inspiration to the next generation of Kenyan swimmers.