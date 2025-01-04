Jerry Jeudy Siblings: Get to Know Diane, Terry and Aaliyah

Jerry Jeudy is a professional wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

He was drafted 15th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2020 after an impressive college career at Alabama, where he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver in 2018.

In his first season with the Browns, Jeudy achieved his first Pro Bowl nomination and recorded over 1,000 receiving yards, marking a significant turnaround from earlier criticisms of his performance.

Siblings

Jerry has three siblings, an older sister named Diane, an older brother named Terry, and a younger sister named Aaliyah, who tragically passed away at the age of seven due to trisomy 18, a rare genetic condition.

Jeudy was very close to Aaliyah, and her death had a profound impact on him.

His siblings often tease him about being a “mama’s boy,” reflecting his strong bond with their mother, Marie.

College career

Jeudy played college football at the University of Alabama, where he quickly established himself as a standout wide receiver.

Coming out of Deerfield Beach High School in Florida, he was a highly sought-after recruit and ranked among the top wide receiver prospects in the nation.

In his freshman year in 2017, Jeudy made an immediate impact by participating in all 14 games and recording 14 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns, contributing to Alabama’s national championship victory.

Jeudy truly broke out during his sophomore year in 2018.

He recorded an impressive 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading the team in all major receiving categories.

His outstanding performance that season earned him the prestigious Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best receiver in college football, and he was named a consensus All-American.

In his junior year in 2019, Jeudy continued to showcase his exceptional talent, finishing the season with 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His contributions were crucial to Alabama’s offensive success, solidifying his reputation as one of the top receivers in college football.

Also Read: George Kittle Siblings: All About Emma Kittle

NFL career

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 15th overall pick.

He was one of several talented wide receivers drafted that year and was expected to make an immediate impact.

During his rookie season, Jeudy had a solid start, recording 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns.

Although he faced some challenges with dropped passes, he displayed flashes of his potential as a dynamic playmaker.

Over the next two seasons with the Broncos, Jeudy continued to develop his skills, improving his route running and consistency.

He recorded over 900 receiving yards in both seasons and became a key target for Denver’s quarterbacks.

In March 2024, Jeudy was traded to the Cleveland Browns as part of a roster reshaping effort following a coaching change in Denver.

Upon joining the Browns, he signed a three-year contract extension worth $58 million, reflecting the team’s confidence in his abilities.

In his first season with Cleveland, Jeudy quickly established himself as a top receiver on the team.

He recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and earned his first Pro Bowl nomination, significantly contributing to the Browns’ passing attack.

Accolades

Jeudy won the 2018 Biletnikoff Award, recognizing him as the nation’s top college football receiver, after an impressive season at Alabama where he recorded 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He was also named a Consensus All-American in 2018 and earned All-American honors again in 2019.

Additionally, he was selected to the All-SEC First Team in both 2018 and 2019.

In the NFL, he was drafted 15th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2020, marking a significant milestone in his professional career.