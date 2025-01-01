George Kittle Siblings: All About Emma Kittle

George Kittle, born October 9, 1993, is an American professional football tight end for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

He played college football at Iowa and was drafted by the 49ers in 2017.

Kittle is known for his exceptional receiving skills, recently achieving his fourth season with over 1,000 receiving yards, joining an elite group of tight ends in NFL history.

Standing 6’4″ and weighing 250 lbs, he has made significant contributions to his team, including a standout performance with 112 receiving yards in a recent game against the Detroit Lions.

Siblings

George has one sibling, an older sister named Emma Kittle.

Emma excelled in sports during her youth, playing volleyball and basketball, and was recognized as a top athlete in high school.

She attended the University of Iowa before transferring to the University of Oklahoma, where she continued her volleyball career.

Emma is now a yoga instructor, helping athletes like George with recovery and mobility.

College career

Kittle played college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2012 to 2016.

Initially, he had a limited role on the team, primarily serving as a blocking tight end.

Kittle was a three-star recruit out of Norman North High School in Oklahoma and chose to attend the University of Iowa.

During his early years at Iowa, he did not see much action but gradually developed his skills and became an integral part of the offense.

In his junior year in 2015, Kittle began to make a noticeable impact, recording 20 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown.

His contributions helped the Hawkeyes reach the Big Ten Championship Game and subsequently the Rose Bowl.

It was during his senior year in 2016 that Kittle truly broke out, finishing with 22 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

His combination of size, speed, and blocking ability made him a standout player, and he left Iowa with a strong reputation as a versatile tight end capable of both receiving and blocking.

Kittle’s transition to the NFL came when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Many analysts viewed him as a steal due to his potential. In his rookie season, Kittle quickly established himself as a valuable asset to the 49ers’ offense, recording 43 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns.

However, it was in his second season in 2018 that he truly emerged as one of the top tight ends in the league.

He finished that season with an impressive 88 receptions for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns, breaking the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end at that time.

Since then, Kittle has continued to be a dominant force in the NFL, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and solidifying his status as one of the premier tight ends in league history.

Accolades

Kittle is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, having earned this honor in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

He was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and has been recognized as a Second-Team All-Pro twice, in 2018 and 2022.

In addition to these honors, Kittle received the Bill Walsh Award in 2018, which is given to the player who best represents the standard of excellence established by the team’s Hall of Fame coach.

He also won the Len Eshmont Award in 2019, voted on by his teammates for exemplifying inspirational and courageous play.