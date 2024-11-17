Jessica Simpson Reportedly Heartbroken Amid Separation From Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is said to be navigating a challenging period amid reports of a potential separation from her husband, Eric Johnson.

Sources close to the couple revealed that the singer and fashion designer is “heartbroken” over the situation, which has been described as “an incredibly difficult time.” Simpson, 44, and Johnson, 45, share three children: daughters Maxwell (12) and Birdie (5), and son Ace (11).

According to insiders speaking to Us Weekly, the pair are “living separately right now” as they work toward a resolution. Another source noted they are “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible,” emphasizing that no final decisions have been made.

Speculation about their relationship status intensified this week when Johnson, a former San Francisco 49ers tight end, was spotted in Los Angeles without his wedding ring. Photos showed him walking with his parents, his hand notably bare. Similarly, Simpson has been seen in recent months without her wedding band in social media posts, further fueling rumors.

Adding to the speculation, a source disclosed that Johnson has been attending their children’s school events alone, a departure from past years when Simpson often accompanied him. “This shift hasn’t gone unnoticed among other parents,” the insider said.

On Monday, Simpson shared a cryptic Instagram post about “putting up with everything [she] did not deserve,” prompting further questions from fans.

The couple married in July 2014 after dating for several years. This marks Simpson’s second marriage, following her 2002-2006 union with singer Nick Lachey.

Neither Simpson nor Johnson has publicly addressed the rumors.