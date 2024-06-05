Jessica Simpson Sibling: Get to Know Ashlee Simpson Ross

Jessica Simpson is an American singer, actress and businesswoman.

She rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with her music and reality TV shows, and has released several successful albums, including Sweet Kisses and In This Skin.

Simpson has also appeared in various TV shows and movies, such as Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica and Fashion Star.

In addition to her entertainment career, she has built a successful business empire through her fashion brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, which includes clothing, accessories and fragrances.

Simpson has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including her VH1 documentary series, The Price of Beauty, which explored different perceptions of beauty around the world.

Siblings

Jessica has one sister named Ashlee Simpson Ross who is an singer and actress.

She gained fame in the early 2000s with her pop-rock music and reality TV shows.

Ashlee’s music career began with her debut album, Autumn Leaves in 2004, which included the hit single, Pieces of Me.

Her subsequent albums, such as I Am Me and Bittersweet World, also received significant attention.

In addition to her music, Ashlee has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including 7th Heaven and Melrose Place.

She has been married twice, first to Pete Wentz, the bassist of the band Fall Out Boy and then to Evan Ross, the son of Diana Ross.

Ashlee has three children with Evan Ross.

Also Read: James Franco Siblings: Meet Tom and Dave Franco Who are Also Actors

Career

Simpson began her performing career as a child, singing in church choirs.

She signed with Columbia Records in 1997 at the age of 17 and rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with her music.

Simpson has released 8 successful albums, including Sweet Kisses and In This Skin.

In addition to her music career, she has also found success as an actress, appearing in TV shows like That 70’s Show and Fashion Star, as well as films like The Dukes of Hazzard and Employee of the Month.

Aside from entertainment, Simpson has built a highly successful business empire with her Jessica Simpson Collection, which includes clothing, accessories, fragrances and other product categories.

The collection has generated over $1 billion in annual sales, making it the most successful celebrity licensing brand in history.

Simpson has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including her VH1 documentary series, The Price of Beauty, which explored different perceptions of beauty around the world.

Awards and accolades

Simpson has been nominated for several major awards throughout her career, including 3 American Music Awards nominations, 2 MTV Video Music Awards nominations and 1 CMT Music Award nomination.

Some of her notable awards and honors include winning the ASCAP Pop Award for With You as the Most Performed Song in 2005, winning the Gracie Award for the Dove Real Beauty Award for her VH1 series, The Price of Beauty, in 2010, winning the FiFi Award for Best Fragrance of the Year – Broad Appeal for her fragrance, I Fancy You, in 2011, and being honored with the Icon Award at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in 2023.

In addition, Simpson has achieved commercial success, with her debut album Sweet Kisses selling 2 million copies in the US and her third album, In This Skin, selling 3 million copies.

Her Jessica Simpson Collection fashion brand has also generated over $1 billion in annual revenue, making it one of the most successful celebrity licensing brands.

Personal life

Simpson is married to Eric Johnson, a former NFL player.

They have three children together: Maxwell Drew Johnson, born May 1, 2012; Ace Knute Johnson, born June 30, 2013 and Birdie Mae Johnson, born March 19, 2019.