Jessica Tarlov Siblings: Meet Molly Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov is an American Democratic political strategist, commentator, and television host.

Born on 9 March 1984 in New York City and raised in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, she is a rotating co-host of Fox News’s The Five.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Bryn Mawr College and advanced degrees from the London School of Economics, including a Master of Science in public policy and administration, a Master of Research in political science, and a PhD in political science and government.

She is married to Brian McKenna and is the mother of two daughters.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jessica Tarlov has one sibling, a younger sister named Molly Tarlov.

Molly is an actress best known for her role as Sadie Saxton in the MTV series Awkward.

The sisters were raised in a creative household by their parents, Mark Tarlov, an attorney, film producer, and director, and Judith (Judy) Roberts, a screenwriter.

Their father directed the 1999 film Simply Irresistible, for which their mother wrote the screenplay, and Molly appeared in the movie as a child.

Career

After completing her education, Tarlov worked in political research and strategy, including as a research assistant for Democratic pollster and analyst Douglas Schoen.

Also Read: Rahm Emanuel Siblings: A Look at the American Diplomat’s Family Tree

She also gained experience working on Boris Johnson’s London mayoral reelection campaign.

She later served in consumer research and insights roles, including as a senior director at Bustle Digital Group.

Tarlov began appearing on Fox News as a guest around 2014 and was named a contributor in 2017.

She became a rotating co-host of The Five in 2022, serving as one of the primary liberal voices on the high-rated panel program.

She has also co-hosted the podcast Raging Moderates with Scott Galloway and has written about political discourse.

Accolades

Tarlov has established herself as a prominent liberal commentator on a predominantly conservative network, earning recognition for her data-driven arguments and willingness to engage in sustained debate on The Five, one of cable news’s top-rated programs.

She has co-authored work on contemporary American politics and more recently published a book offering strategies for productive disagreement.

Her academic credentials, combined with her sustained presence on national television, have made her a recognizable figure in political media.