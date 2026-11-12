Jessica Tarlov Siblings: Meet Molly Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov is an American Democratic political strategist, commentator, and television host.
Born on 9 March 1984 in New York City and raised in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, she is a rotating co-host of Fox News’s The Five.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Bryn Mawr College and advanced degrees from the London School of Economics, including a Master of Science in public policy and administration, a Master of Research in political science, and a PhD in political science and government.
She is married to Brian McKenna and is the mother of two daughters.
Siblings
Jessica Tarlov has one sibling, a younger sister named Molly Tarlov.
Molly is an actress best known for her role as Sadie Saxton in the MTV series Awkward.
The sisters were raised in a creative household by their parents, Mark Tarlov, an attorney, film producer, and director, and Judith (Judy) Roberts, a screenwriter.
Their father directed the 1999 film Simply Irresistible, for which their mother wrote the screenplay, and Molly appeared in the movie as a child.
Career
After completing her education, Tarlov worked in political research and strategy, including as a research assistant for Democratic pollster and analyst Douglas Schoen.
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She also gained experience working on Boris Johnson’s London mayoral reelection campaign.
She later served in consumer research and insights roles, including as a senior director at Bustle Digital Group.
Tarlov began appearing on Fox News as a guest around 2014 and was named a contributor in 2017.
She became a rotating co-host of The Five in 2022, serving as one of the primary liberal voices on the high-rated panel program.
She has also co-hosted the podcast Raging Moderates with Scott Galloway and has written about political discourse.
Accolades
Tarlov has established herself as a prominent liberal commentator on a predominantly conservative network, earning recognition for her data-driven arguments and willingness to engage in sustained debate on The Five, one of cable news’s top-rated programs.
She has co-authored work on contemporary American politics and more recently published a book offering strategies for productive disagreement.
Her academic credentials, combined with her sustained presence on national television, have made her a recognizable figure in political media.
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