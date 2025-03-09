Jesus Winner Bishop Mwai Claims to Know Who’s Behind Church Protests

Bishop Edward Mwai of the Jesus Winner Ministry church in Nairobi’s Roysambu area claimed unnamed people he knows mobilised “thugs” to demonstrate at the house of prayer on Sunday.

He made the remarks as dozens of police were deployed to the church for protection from a group that planned a protest there.

More than a dozen youths were detained and roughed up in the church.

Some were beaten by police for planning chaos even as Mwai said he had ordered their release.

The protest, organised online under the #OccupyJesusWinner hashtag, came after President William Ruto’s March 2 visit to the church, where he promised a Sh20 million donation and a further Sh100 million for an upcoming fundraiser.

It sparked outrage from dissatisfied Kenyans who criticised the clergyman for allowing Ruto to make such a donation amidst calls for austerity.

Addressing faithful at the church, Mwai, without naming names, said he knew those behind the planned protest and accused them of “using our children”.

“People I know very well used them and even sent some here today. Someday, they will know there is God’s presence at this altar. May God forgive our children who are being used in such a manner,” he said.

“Some of those are thugs wearing Jesus Winner badges here. Please do not touch them, we are a peaceful church.”

He told his followers he had forgiven those who had insulted him following the donation pledge, saying, “I forgive all those who have insulted me and called me names and leave it to God may he forgive them.”

Police manned the facility inside and outside throughout the service.

Police occupied some of the seats in the church as others stood in anti-riot gear outside.

Ushers frisked those getting into the facility now in controversy.

Police assured those visiting the church of security even as some Kenyans kept mobilizing for the planned occupation.

Nairobi police boss George Sedah said the move was a precautionary one for the safety of all.

President William Ruto hosted Mwai, the founder of the Jesus Winner Ministry Church, at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday.

Ruto praised Mwai’s church for hosting a recruitment drive supporting a state initiative to connect young people with employment opportunities abroad.

“We appreciate Jesus Winner Ministry Church for complementing our Labour Mobility Programme by hosting a recruitment drive, which aims to secure jobs for our youth abroad,” said Ruto.

“The government will continue supporting this initiative as we work to expand job and income opportunities for our young people,” Ruto inquired about the progress of Mwai’s church construction in Roysambu.