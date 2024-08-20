Jill Biden Says Husband Dug ‘Deep into His Soul’ Before Withdrawing from Race

First lady Jill Biden on Monday said that President Biden “dug deep into his soul” before he dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Vice President Harris.

“Weeks ago…I saw him dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek reelection and endorsed Kamala Harris,” the first lady said in remarks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday. “With faith and conviction Joe knows that our nations strength doesn’t come from intimidation or cruelty, it comes from the small acts of kindness that heals deep wounds.”

The first lady celebrated Harris’s nomination, less than a month since her husband left the race following pressure from prominent Democrats like former President Obama and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Kamala and Tim, you will win. And you are inspiring a new generation,” she said, referring to Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

The first lady recalled that the late Beau Biden and Harris worked together as attorneys general of their respective state. She said that the younger Biden told her at the dinner table years ago, “she’s special, someone to keep your eye on,” referring to Harris.

“It’s going to take all of us and we can’t afford to lose,” Biden said. “We will fight and we will win, together.”

Harris was introduced by Delaware Sen. Chris Coons (D) and the crowd held up green “JILL” signs for her entrance.

Following the first lady, Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden delivered remarks, calling Biden her “best friend.”

“Joe Biden is the OG girl dad. He told me I could be anything and I could do anything,” she added.

