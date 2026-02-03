Jill Biden’s ex-husband charged with murdering his wife

Former US First Lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband William Stevenson has been charged with murdering his current wife, Linda Stevenson, officials said.

William Stevenson, 77, faces first-degree murder charges over the death of his wife Linda, 64, following a weeks-long investigation, New Castle County Police in Delaware said in a statement on Monday.

Stevenson is being held at a facility in Wilmington, Delaware, after failing to post $500,000 (£365,000) in bail, police said.

On 28 December 2025, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at the Stevensons’ home, where they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room, officials said in earlier statements.

Police said they attempted life-saving measures that failed. They said they were conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The BBC has contacted former First Lady Jill Biden and former President Joe Biden for comment.

Biden was married to Stevenson, a former college football player from 1970 to 1975. They wed when Biden was 18 and Stevenson was 23.

Stevenson is a businessman and owns the Stone Balloon college bar near the University of Delaware.

Jill Biden met Joe Biden in March 1975 and married in 1977.

An obituary for Linda Stevenson said she was survived by her daughter, granddaughter, and sister.

“Linda was deeply family-oriented and treasured time spent making memories, especially on family vacations with her daughter and granddaughter,” the obituary said.

