Jim Carrey Net Worth

Jim Carrey, the Canadian-American actor, comedian, and producer, boasts a net worth of $180 million. At the height of his career, Carrey was the most famous comedic actor globally, with a consistent ability to deliver box office hits. Over a span of two decades, he was among the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, commanding a base salary of over $20 million per film. Carrey made history as the first actor to earn $20 million for a single movie, and over the course of his career, he has earned more than $300 million from film salaries and bonuses.

Career

Jim Carrey’s journey to stardom began in Canada as a stand-up comedian, where his incredible impressions and humor caught the attention of legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield. This led to opening act opportunities for Dangerfield, which in turn propelled Carrey to Las Vegas and then California. His early foray into television came with low-budget films and a brief stint on the short-lived TV series “The Duck Factory.” Carrey’s breakthrough, however, came with his role in the sketch comedy show “In Living Color” in the early 1990s.

Jim Carrey’s big break came in 1994 with his starring role in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” a film that turned him into a household name overnight. This success was followed by a series of blockbuster films, including “The Mask,” “Dumb and Dumber,” and “Liar Liar.” For 1996’s The Cable Guy, Carrey became the first actor to earn $20 million for a single film, setting a new salary standard in Hollywood. During this period, Carrey also demonstrated his range as an actor with roles in more dramatic films like The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Man on the Moon.

Highest-Paid Actor

Carrey’s achievements as a comedic actor are matched by his earnings. He consistently commanded some of the highest salaries in Hollywood, with a base salary of $20 million for films like The Cable Guy, Batman Forever, Liar Liar, Me, Myself & Irene, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. For his 2008 film Yes Man, Carrey negotiated a deal that entitled him to 36.2% of the film’s profits, resulting in a $35 million payday. Between 1994 and 2008 alone, Jim earned $200 million from salaries and bonuses. Adding to his success, his more recent role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) gave him the biggest opening weekend of his career, with $72 million at the U.S. box office.

Personal Life

Jim Carrey has been married twice. His first marriage to Melissa Womer lasted from 1987 to 1995, and the couple has a daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, who gained some recognition as a contestant on American Idol in 2012. His second marriage to actress Lauren Holly lasted less than a year. Carrey has also had high-profile relationships with actress Jenny McCarthy and makeup artist Cathriona White, who tragically passed away in 2015. More recently, he briefly dated actress Ginger Gonzaga in 2019.

Jim Carrey Awards

Over his career, Jim Carrey has won over 40 major awards, including two Golden Globe Awards for The Truman Show and Man on the Moon. He has also received nominations for Grammy Awards and accolades for his children’s books, including the Gelett Burgess Children’s Book Award for How Roland Rolls.

Real Estate

Jim Carrey has invested significantly in real estate. His primary residence for many years has been a sprawling compound in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Carrey purchased the property in 1994 for $3.8 million, and it has since grown to include a guest house, pool, and tennis court across two acres of land. In 2023, he listed this estate for $28.9 million. Carrey also owns a beachfront mansion in Malibu, which he sold in 2013 for $13.4 million, as well as an apartment in New York City.

