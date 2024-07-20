What Is Pauly Shore’s Net Worth In 2024?

Pauly Shore is an American actor and comedian with a net worth of $30 million. He is best known for his comedic roles in films such as “Encino Man” (1992), “Son in Law” (1993), and “In the Army Now” (1994). Besides acting, Shore is a stand-up comic, director, producer, and podcaster. His 2014 mockumentary, “Pauly Shore Stands Alone,” won the Best Documentary award at the Downtown Film Festival Los Angeles. Shore has hosted the podcasts “Pauly Shore Podcast Show” and “Pauly Shore’s Random Rants.” His family has owned West Hollywood’s iconic Comedy Store since the early 1970s.

Pauly Shore Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth February 1, 1968 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian

Early Life

Pauly Shore, born Paul Montgomery Shore on February 1, 1968, in Los Angeles, California, grew up in a Jewish household with three siblings: Peter, Scott, and Sandi. His parents, Mitzi Shore and comedian Sammy Shore, opened The Comedy Store in 1972. After their divorce in 1974, Mitzi became the sole owner. Pauly started managing the club after Mitzi’s death in 2018.

Shore graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1986. At age 17, he performed his first stand-up set at Culver City’s Alley Cat Bistro, mentored by Sam Kinison. Shore developed an alter ego known as “The Weasel,” playing a surfer dude character.

Pauly Shore Career

Shore’s breakthrough came when he became an MTV VJ in 1989, a position he held until 1994. During this time, he hosted “MTV Spring Break” and appeared on the “MTV Video Music Awards.” MTV gave him his own show, “Totally Pauly,” which ran for six years starting in 1990. He released his first comedy album, “The Future of America,” in 1991, followed by “Scraps from the Future” (1992) and “Pink Diggily Diggily” (1994).

Shore made his television debut in a 1987 episode of “21 Jump Street” and his big-screen debut in the 1988 film “For Keeps?,” starring Molly Ringwald. In 1992, he starred in “Encino Man” with Brendan Fraser and Sean Astin, which was a hit, earning $40.7 million against a $7 million budget. He followed this with “Son in Law” (1993), which grossed $36.4 million, and “In the Army Now” (1994), which grossed $28.8 million.

Also Read: What Is Paul Hogan’s Net Worth?

While “Jury Duty” (1995) and “Bio-Dome” (1996) were less successful, Shore continued his career with various projects. He starred in the 1997 Fox network show “Pauly,” which was canceled after five episodes. Shore also appeared as himself on shows like “Entourage” (2005 and 2007), “Workaholics” (2016), and “Alone Together” (2018).

In 2003, Shore wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the mockumentary “Pauly Shore Is Dead,” which received positive reviews and earned him an Audience Choice Award for directing at the Slamdunk Film Festival. He starred in the TBS reality series “Minding the Store” in 2005 and continued to create and produce content, including the comedy specials “Vegas is My Oyster” (2011) and “Pauly-Tics” (2012).

Personal Life

In the 1990s, Pauly Shore dated “Son in Law” co-star Tiffani Thiessen and “Bio-Dome” co-star Kylie Minogue. He also had relationships with adult film stars Jewel De’Nyle (2002) and Savannah (1991–1992). Savannah, whose real name was Shannon Wilsey, tragically died by suicide in 1994, with Pauly by her side at Burbank’s St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Real Estate

In 1996, Shore purchased a 4,500-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.5 million. After renovating the house in 2015, he listed it for $13 million but couldn’t find a buyer. He subsequently listed it for rent at $27,000 per month. In 2020, Shore put the mansion back on the market with an asking price of $9.5 million.

Pauly Shore Net Worth

Pauly Shore net worth is $30 million.