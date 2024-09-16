Jimmy Smits’ Net Worth

Jimmy Smits, the renowned American actor, has amassed a net worth of $12 million. Known for his portrayal of lawyers, detectives, and other powerful characters, Smits has been a fixture in popular television series such as L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, and The West Wing. His notable roles extend beyond legal dramas to include appearances in films like Switch, My Family, and the Star Wars franchise, solidifying his place as a versatile actor in both TV and film.

During his career, Smits has earned significant sums for his work. For example, during the brief run of Outlaw in 2010, Smits was reportedly paid $150,000 per episode, earning a total of $1.2 million for the eight-episode series.

Early Life

Born on July 9, 1955, in Brooklyn, New York, Jimmy L. Smits was raised in a working-class family by his Puerto Rican mother and Surinamese father. He grew up in a devout Roman Catholic household and identifies strongly with his Puerto Rican heritage. After completing high school, Smits attended Brooklyn College, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1980, before pursuing an MFA from Cornell University.

Career

Smits’ breakthrough came in 1986 when he was cast as a lawyer on L.A. Law, a role that established him as a serious actor and earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 1990. This success was followed by his performance as Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue in 1994, which garnered critical acclaim and awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award in 1995 and a Golden Globe in 1996.

Star Wars Universe

While excelling on television, Smits also made a mark in film, particularly with his role as Bail Organa in the Star Wars prequels, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Despite the mixed reviews of Attack of the Clones, the film grossed over $653.8 million, and Revenge of the Sith performed even better, bringing in $868.4 million. Smits reprised his role in Rogue One, which went on to earn over $1 billion at the box office.

Jimmy Smits has continued to take on notable television roles throughout his career. In The West Wing, he portrayed Congressman Matt Santos, and in Dexter, he appeared as an assistant district attorney. His role as a pimp in Sons of Anarchy further demonstrated his range as an actor. More recently, Smits has starred in Bluff City Law, returning to his legal drama roots.

In addition to his screen work, Smits has had a strong presence on the stage, performing in New York City’s Shakespearean productions and starring in acclaimed Broadway plays like Anna in the Tropics and God of Carnage. He has also contributed voice work to video games, including reprising his role as Bail Organa in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and voicing a character in Gears of War 4.

Personal Life

Jimmy Smits married his high school sweetheart, Barbara, in 1981. The couple had two children before divorcing in 1987. Since 1986, Smits has been in a relationship with actress Wanda De Jesus, and they currently live together in Los Angeles.

Real Estate

In 1993, Jimmy Smits purchased a home in Los Angeles for $1.565 million. The spacious 4,405-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Smits’ success in the entertainment industry has allowed him to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in this upscale property.

Legal Issues

In 1987, Smits faced legal trouble after an altercation at his home led to his arrest alongside his girlfriend, Wanda De Jesus. The incident involved a confrontation with the police, during which De Jesus misidentified herself, leading to a scuffle. While the charges against Smits were ultimately dropped, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the police and was sentenced to probation, community service, and a fine.

Jimmy Smits Net Worth

Jimmy Smits net worth is $12 million.