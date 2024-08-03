What Is Colt Mccoy’s Net Worth And Salary?

Colt McCoy, an accomplished American football player, has a net worth of $14 million. Known for being one of the most decorated college quarterbacks in history, McCoy has earned his wealth primarily as a backup quarterback in the NFL. Throughout his career, he has played for the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals.

Early Life

Daniel “Colt” McCoy was born on September 5, 1986, in Hobbs, New Mexico. He attended Jim Ned High School in Tuscola, Texas, where his father coached him in football. McCoy distinguished himself as a two-time Associated Press 2A Offensive MVP and a First-team All-State selection. He led Jim Ned to the 2003 Texas 2A State Championship, though they lost to the San Augustine Wolves. McCoy is the all-time passing leader in Texas Division 2A high school history and ranks fourth overall in Texas high school history.

Colt McCoy College Career

Colt McCoy played college football at the University of Texas under head coach Mack Brown. As a four-year starter for the Longhorns from 2006 to 2009, McCoy became the only player in team history to win or share the team’s MVP honor for four consecutive years. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and the Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP in 2006. McCoy earned the Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP title in 2007 and won the Archie Griffin Award in 2008. He was a two-time First-team All-American (2008, 2009) and two-time Walter Camp Award winner (2008, 2009). McCoy was also a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2008 and 2009.

His senior year was his most successful, as he became the most victorious quarterback in NCAA history with 45 career wins. He was named the Fiesta Bowl MVP, the Sporting News College Athlete of the Year, and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. McCoy also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Chic Harley Award, the Manning Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Maxwell Award. His No. 12 jersey is retired by the Texas Longhorns.

NFL Career

Colt McCoy was selected by the Cleveland Browns as the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. After a couple of inconsistent seasons, he spent most of 2012 as a backup to first-round pick Brandon Weeden. In April 2013, McCoy was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. He then signed with the Washington Redskins in 2014 and played there through 2019. In 2020, McCoy signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants as a backup to starter Daniel Jones. In March 2021, McCoy signed a deal to become the backup to Kyler Murray with the Arizona Cardinals.

Colt McCoy Contracts and Salary

Colt McCoy earned nearly $5 million over four years on his NFL rookie contract. In 2016, he signed a three-year deal worth $9 million with the Washington Redskins. In 2018, the sides agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million extension. Over his NFL career, McCoy has earned over $24 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Colt McCoy married Rachel Glandorf in July 2010. The couple has two daughters and a son. McCoy enjoys various outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, and playing golf. In 2006, he made headlines when he swam 300 yards across a lake to help a man who was having a seizure.

