Jhené Aiko, an American singer-songwriter known for her ethereal voice and deeply personal lyrics, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Aiko’s journey in the music industry has been marked by both struggles and triumphs, from early setbacks with record labels to her eventual rise as a prominent figure in contemporary R&B.

Jhené Aiko Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth March 16, 1988 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Singer-Songwriter

Early Life

Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo was born on March 16, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in a culturally diverse household; her mother, Christina Yamamoto, is of Spanish, Dominican, and Japanese descent, while her father, Karamo Chilombo, is of Native American, African-American, and German-Jewish heritage. Jhené’s early life was challenging—at the age of seven, her family’s home burned down, forcing them to relocate to the Slauson Avenue area. Raised alongside her seven siblings, including her sister Mila J, who is also an R&B singer, Aiko was homeschooled until high school.

Aiko showed an early interest in music, taking vocal lessons in Culver City and writing poetry and songs daily. Her passion for music was evident from a young age, and it wasn’t long before she began to make her mark in the industry.

Musical Career

Jhené Aiko’s music career began in 2002 when she provided vocals for several B2K tracks and appeared on the soundtrack for The Master of Disguise. Managed by Chris Stokes, Aiko was poised to release her debut album in 2003 under The Ultimate Group. However, due to complications with the record label, the album was never released, leading Aiko to request her release from the label and take a step back to focus on her education.

In 2007, Jhené made her return to music, initially exploring label options before choosing an independent path to maintain creative control. Her comeback was solidified with the release of her mixtape Sailing Soul(s) in 2011, which featured collaborations with artists like Drake, Miguel, and Kanye West. This project marked her reintroduction to the music industry, showcasing a more mature sound and artistic vision.

In 2012, Aiko caught the attention of record producer No I.D., who signed her to his Artium Records imprint under Def Jam. She released the single “3:16AM” in September of that year, which became the first track from her forthcoming album. Jhené continued to build her career, opening for major artists like Nas and Lauryn Hill on their “Life is Good/Black Rage” tour and Drake on his “Would You Like a Tour?” tour.

Her debut EP, Sail Out, was released in November 2013 and debuted at number eight on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. The single “The Worst” became a standout hit, topping the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop charts and making her the first female artist to achieve this feat since Jazmine Sullivan in 2008. Jhené’s debut studio album, Souled Out, followed in 2014, debuting at number three on the U.S. Billboard 200 and topping the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

In 2016, Jhené collaborated with rapper Big Sean on a project under the name Twenty88, releasing a self-titled debut album that explored the complexities of relationships. Her second studio album, Trip, was released in 2017, accompanied by a short film and poetry collection that delved into themes of grief and healing, inspired by the death of her brother.

Aiko’s third studio album, Chilombo, released in 2020, earned multiple Grammy nominations and featured a blend of contemporary R&B, hip-hop, and traditional soul influences. The album’s title, Chilombo, her last name, represents a return to her roots and a celebration of her heritage and personal growth.

Personal Life

Jhené Aiko’s personal life has been as eventful as her career. From 2005 to 2008, she dated American R&B singer O’Ryan, with whom she had a daughter in November 2008. In 2016, she married producer Oladipo “Dot da Genius” Omishore, but the marriage ended in divorce the following year. Since late 2016, Jhené has been in an on-and-off relationship with Big Sean, and the couple welcomed a son together in November 2022.

Real Estate

In 2020, Aiko purchased a home in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $2.5 million. The following year, she bought a home in Encino, California, for $3.4 million, which she later listed for sale for $3.65 million.

Jhené Aiko Net Worth

Jhené Aiko net worth is $6 million.