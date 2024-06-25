Brittney Griner’s Net Worth

Brittney Griner, an American professional basketball player, has a net worth of $5 million. Her peak annual salary in the WNBA reached $227,000, the league maximum. Like other top WNBA players, Griner has played overseas for significantly higher earnings. For instance, in 2014, she earned $600,000 playing for a Chinese team for three months, and in recent years, she has made approximately $1.5 million per season playing in Russia.

Early Life

Born on October 18, 1990, in Houston, Texas, Brittney Griner is the youngest of four siblings. She attended Nimitz High School, where she excelled in basketball and played varsity volleyball as a freshman. During her senior year, she led the Nimitz Cougars to the Texas 5A girls’ basketball state championship. Griner finished her high school career with 52 dunks in her senior year, including a record seven dunks in a single game. She also set a record for the most single-season blocks, with 318, earning her WBCA All-American honors.

Brittney Griner Collegiate Career

Griner attended Baylor University, where she played for the Baylor Lady Bears. She immediately made an impact as a freshman, setting a single-season record with 223 blocked shots. In 2009, she recorded Baylor’s first-ever triple-double and became the seventh female player to dunk in a college game. Griner helped Baylor reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, setting a new NCAA Tournament record with 14 blocked shots in a game against Georgetown.

As a sophomore, Griner earned First-Team All-American honors. As a junior, she was named AP Player of the Year and led Baylor to an undefeated season and a Division I Women’s Basketball Championship win over Notre Dame. Griner concluded her college career in 2013 after a Sweet 16 loss to the University of Louisville.

Phoenix Mercury

Griner was the first overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury. She had an outstanding rookie year, matching the WNBA career dunk record in her debut. She averaged three blocks per game in her first season and improved to 3.7 blocks per game in 2014. That year, she set a regular-season single-game record with 11 blocks and helped the Mercury finish 29-5, ultimately sweeping the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals.

In 2015, Griner had one of the most prolific defensive seasons in WNBA history, averaging four blocks per game. The Mercury made it to the playoffs, where Griner set a WNBA playoff record with 11 blocks. Despite their efforts, the team lost to the Minnesota Lynx. Griner continued her strong performance in the subsequent seasons, consistently leading the league in blocks and scoring, and helping the Mercury advance to the playoffs multiple times.

Offseason Playing

During the WNBA offseason, Griner has played abroad for higher salaries. In 2013-14, she played for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls in China, earning $600,000 for a four-month contract. She then played for Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg from 2014 to 2019, winning consecutive championships and earning around $1.5 million per season.

US National Team

Griner has also made significant contributions to the US women’s basketball team, winning gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Additionally, she helped the US team secure gold medals at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in 2014 and 2018.

Russian Arrest

In early 2022, Griner was arrested in Russia when hash oil was allegedly found in her luggage, a substance illegal under both Russian and US federal law. Due to the geopolitical tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, her situation became highly complicated. On December 8, 2022, Griner was released in a prisoner swap for convicted arms smuggler Viktor Bout.

Personal Life

Griner publicly came out as lesbian in 2013 and is known for challenging traditional gender roles. She has an endorsement deal with Nike and often models menswear. In 2014, Griner got engaged to fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2016. She later got engaged to Cherelle Watson, whom she married in 2019.

In June 2023, Griner called for better traveling accommodations for WNBA players after being harassed by a YouTuber at a Dallas airport.

Real Estate

In 2018, Griner purchased a home in Phoenix, Arizona, for $500,000, reflecting her financial stability and success both on and off the court.

