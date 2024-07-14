Marty Lagina Net Worth

Marty Lagina, an American reality television personality, entrepreneur, and engineer, has an estimated net worth of $100 million. He is widely recognized for starring in the History Channel reality TV series “The Curse of Oak Island,” which premiered in 2014. Marty is also an executive producer of the series and began starring in the spinoff series “The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down” in 2015.

Early Life

Martin Lagina was born on August 26, 1955, in Kingsford, Michigan, to George Jacob and Anna Lagina. He has one brother, Rick Lagina. Marty graduated from Kingsford High School in 1973 and later attended Michigan Tech University, where he studied engineering. After college, he worked for Amoco as a petroleum engineer while pursuing a Juris Doctor at the University of Michigan.

Natural Gas and Wind Energy

Marty Lagina founded Terra Energy Ltd. after obtaining his Juris Doctor in 1982. Terra Energy was a pioneer in extracting natural gas from shale in the Midwest during the 1990s. Lagina sold the company to CMS Energy for $58 million in 1995.

Following this success, he shifted his focus to wind energy and founded Heritage Sustainable Energy. Heritage Sustainable Energy is planning to build 60 wind turbines in Missaukee, Michigan, making Marty the largest wind energy producer in Michigan and one of the largest in the Midwest. He aims to eventually provide 25% of Michigan’s power through wind energy and hopes to replicate this success nationwide.

Wine Business

In addition to his ventures in energy, Marty owns Mari Vineyards, a winery he launched in 1999. With family roots in winemaking from Italy, Marty initially faced challenges but achieved success by 2006 with the production of a flagship wine called Row 7. Today, Mari Vineyards spans over 60 acres in Michigan and is managed by Marty’s son, Alex Lagina.

“The Curse of Oak Island”

Marty and his brother, Rick, became interested in Oak Island after reading a “Reader’s Digest” article in 1965 about the island’s supposed buried treasure. The brothers now own a controlling interest in Oak Island Tours, the majority owner of the island. “The Curse of Oak Island” follows their treasure hunting adventures and has captivated audiences since its premiere. The series entered its ninth season in the spring of 2022.

Marty Lagina Wife

Marty Lagina is married to Margaret Olivia Lagina, and the couple has two children.

