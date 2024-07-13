What Is Ludwig’s Net Worth In 2024?

Ludwig Ahgren, an American live streamer, YouTube personality, comedian, podcaster, and esports competitor and commentator, boasts a net worth of $14 million. Ludwig is renowned for his Twitch and YouTube livestreams, where he has amassed 3.1 million Twitch followers and 5.27 million YouTube subscribers. His YouTube channel has earned Creator Awards for reaching 100,000 subscribers in 2019 and one million in 2020. Additionally, he co-owns Moist Esports with fellow streamer MoistCr1TiKaL (Charles White Jr.), which was founded in 2021. During a 2021 “subathon,” Ludwig became the most-subscribed streamer in Twitch history before entering an exclusive deal with YouTube later that year.

Early Life

Ludwig Anders Ahgren was born on July 6, 1995, in Hollis, New Hampshire. With Swedish and French ancestry, Ludwig attended Arizona State University, where he joined the Tempe Underground improv and stand-up comedy group. He graduated cum laude in 2017, earning degrees in journalism and English literature.

Ludwig Career

Ludwig launched his YouTube channel in 2015, which now has over 5.27 million subscribers and more than 1.6 billion views. He began his Twitch channel in 2018 and transitioned to full-time streaming in February 2019, focusing initially on games like “Mario Party 2,” “Super Smash Bros. Melee,” and “Dark Souls.” In November 2019, Ludwig set a world record in the “Mario Party 4” mini-game “Domination” with a score of 201. Early in 2020, he won an international “Pokémon Sword and Shield” tournament and placed second in Chess.com’s PogChamps amateur tournament.

In December 2020, Ludwig’s Twitch and YouTube channels both reached one million followers. This surge in popularity was attributed to his expanding Twitch stream, collaborations with other creators, and innovative content. In early 2021, he co-hosted the Twitch game show “Hivemind.” A data breach in July 2021 revealed that Ludwig earned over $3 million through Twitch from August 2019 to October 2021. His 30-day “subathon” in March 2021 garnered over 280,000 subscriptions. In November 2021, he signed an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming.

In July 2022, Ludwig hosted “Mogul Money Live,” an in-person finale of his Twitch game show, at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, attended by over 5,000 people. In September 2022, he co-hosted the Mogul Chessboxing Championship and co-founded the creative agency Offbrand and the YouTube channel “Lud and Schlatts Musical Emporium.” He also released a line of bidets called Swipe and became a co-owner of Moist Esports in January 2023. In 2022, Ludwig organized a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and “Super Smash Bros. Melee” tournament in Las Vegas, costing $200,000 to produce.

Personal Life

Ludwig began a relationship with fellow streamer QTCinderella in 2020. QTCinderella has over 935,000 Twitch followers and 450,000 YouTube subscribers and founded the Streamer Awards. The couple performed the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” on the album “A Very Mogul Christmas.”

Ludwig Awards and Nominations

Ludwig has earned numerous accolades, including:

Streamer Awards Streamer of the Year (2022) Best Streamed Event for the Mogul Chessboxing Championship (2023) Nominations for Best Variety Streamer (2022) and League of Their Own (2023)

Game Awards Content Creator of the Year (2022)

Esports Awards Nominations for Streamer of the Year (2021) and Esports Personality of the Year (2023)

Streamy Awards Variety Streamer (2022) Nominations for Variety Streamer (2023), Streamer of the Year (2022, 2023), Collaboration for “My Gameshow Broke YouTube” (2022), and Podcast for “The Yard” (2023)



Real Estate

In June 2022, Ludwig purchased a 3,521 square foot home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for $3.4 million. The renovated home, built in 1939, features four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a saltwater pool, a spa, and a guesthouse. In May 2023, he bought Colin Farrell’s 3,938 square foot Los Feliz home for $5.3 million. This 1926-built property includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an infinity-edge swimming pool, and an outdoor kitchen.

Ludwig net worth is $14 million.