Stop using proxies to attack former President Uhuru, Gachagua says

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta against attacks from other political leaders.

He called out President William Ruto and his allies for what he termed as a sustained campaign of political disrespect.

He made the remarks during a thanksgiving service at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County.

Gachagua accused key members of Ruto’s inner circle, including State House operative Farouk Kibet and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, of being used to attack Kenyatta.

“You have sent your attack dogs Farouk and this other called chung’wah, to abuse our son fourth president. They should stop,” Gachagua said, warning that further attacks would not be tolerated.

He challenged Ruto to stop hiding behind his allies and face Kenyatta directly if he had a problem with him. ”We want to tell President Ruto that if he is a man he should stop sending his people. Let him do it personally.”

Gachagua threatened political retaliation should Ruto continue targeting the former president.

“I will also ask our people to abuse you if you don’t stop your people.”

Gachagua pledged to personally protect Kenyatta from political attacks. “William Ruto, you know me… you know me. Ukitumia hiyo vijana kutukana Uhuru Kenyatta, hawa vijana watakutimua.”

Other leaders present at the event echoed Gachagua’s sentiments.

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui urged Kenya Kwanza leaders to exercise restraint and stop maligning the former President, while Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru warned Ruto allies to “stop insulting Uhuru” and “accord him the dignity he deserves.”

However, as Gachagua and his allies defended Kenyatta, senior government figures continued their own offensive.

Speaking in Garissa, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale accused the former President of attempting to incite a youth-led uprising and warned that such conduct would tarnish his legacy as a statesman.

Tensions have been rising since Saturday, when Kenyatta, speaking at a wedding ceremony for David Kimoi — son of former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi — made veiled remarks criticizing the Ruto administration for being unable to handle youth pressure.

“When young people talk, they panic,” Kenyatta said, contrasting the current leadership with that of the late President Daniel Moi, who, he noted, was never afraid of youth voices.

The former President’s recent remarks — along with his calls for youth-led political change — have drawn fire from Ruto’s allies, who accuse him of hypocrisy.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa recently accused Kenyatta of sidelining young people during his presidency, pointing to his appointment of 91-year-old Moody Awori to head the Sports Fund.