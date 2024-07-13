What Is Logan Paul Net Worth in 2024?

Logan Paul, an American YouTuber, boxer, internet personality, and actor, has a net worth of $150 million as of 2024. Logan has over 23.6 million subscribers on YouTube, 27 million followers on Instagram, and 18 million followers on TikTok. He has been one of the highest-paid YouTubers, earning at least $20 million annually. Outside of YouTube, Logan runs Maverick Apparel, a lucrative merchandise company that generated over $40 million in its first nine months.

Logan Paul Net Worth 2024 $150 Million Date of Birth April 1, 1995 Place of Birth Westlake, Ohio Nationality American Profession Youtuber, Boxer, Internet Personality, Actor

Early Life

Logan Alexander Paul was born on April 1, 1995, in Westlake, Ohio. He has a younger brother, Jake Paul, who is also a social media star. Logan began making videos at 10 and later gained fame on Vine. He attended Ohio University but dropped out in 2014 to pursue a career in Los Angeles.

Logan Paul Career

YouTube and Social Media: Logan Paul’s YouTube videos have garnered nearly six billion views. He began his career making videos at a young age and gained popularity on Vine before transitioning to YouTube.

Podcast: Logan hosts the Impaulsive podcast, which he started in November 2018.

Logan hosts the Impaulsive podcast, which he started in November 2018. Boxing: Logan and his brother Jake Paul have become notable figures in professional boxing. Logan’s boxing matches against fellow YouTuber KSI and a high-profile bout with Floyd Mayweather have significantly boosted his earnings.

WWE: In 2023, Logan signed a multi-year deal with WWE, worth a reported $15 million over three years.

Prime Energy Drink

Logan Paul and KSI have promoted Prime Energy Drink since January 2022. Reports suggest that Prime generated $565 million in revenue between December 2022 and December 2023.

Although Logan and KSI do not fully own Prime, they have equity in the brand. If Prime’s value is estimated at around $3 billion, Logan’s stake could be worth hundreds of millions, although exact figures are speculative.

Logan Paul Relationships

Logan has dated several high-profile women, including actress Chloe Bennet and model Josie Canseco. In 2022, he began dating model Nina Agdal, and the couple announced their engagement in July 2023.

Logan Paul Residences

Logan lived in a mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, which he sold in April 2022. He currently resides in Puerto Rico, renting a mansion in the Ritz-Carlton private gated community.

Logan Paul Salary

Logan’s annual earnings have fluctuated but remain substantial. He earned $12.5 million in 2016, $12 million in 2017, $14.5 million in 2018, $10 million in 2019, and $18 million in 2021. Between September 2022 and September 2023, he earned $20 million.

Real Estate

Logan purchased an 80-acre property in the San Jacinto Mountains in 2019 for $1 million. This property was historically significant, once owned by LSD producer Timothy Leary.

Floyd Mayweather Boxing Match

On June 6, 2021, Logan fought Floyd Mayweather in a high-profile boxing match. Logan negotiated a deal for a base salary of $250,000 plus 10% of Pay Per View profits, while Mayweather earned significantly more. The fight was purchased by approximately 1 million viewers, resulting in Logan earning around $5.25 million.

Controversies

Logan has faced multiple controversies, including the infamous Suicide Forest video in 2017, which led to significant backlash and temporary demonetization of his YouTube channel. Despite these setbacks, he has continued to maintain a strong presence in the entertainment and social media industries.

Logan Paul Net Worth 2024

Logan Paul net worth 2024 stands at an impressive of $150 million.