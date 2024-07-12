Novak Djokovic Net Worth And Salary

Novak Djokovic, a Serbian professional tennis player, boasts a net worth of $240 million. Widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Djokovic’s illustrious career features numerous impressive victories, lucrative sponsorship deals, and record-breaking on-court earnings.

Early Life

Novak Djokovic was born on May 22, 1987, in Belgrade, Serbia. He was raised with two brothers and began playing tennis at the age of four. By six, he caught the eye of Jelena Genčić, who trained him for six years before sending him to Germany to train under Nikola Pilić. Djokovic trained at Pilić’s academy for four years, beginning his junior career during this period.

Novak Djokovic Salary

As of this writing, Novak Djokovic has earned more from on-court winnings than any other player in professional tennis history. When he won Wimbledon in July 2019, his prize money brought his total career earnings to $133 million, surpassing Roger Federer’s $124 million. Djokovic’s career earnings exceeded $150 million in July 2021 and topped $170 million in June 2023 after his French Open victory.

In 2011, Djokovic set a new record for the most prize money won in a single season, raking in $12 million.

Novak Djokovic Endorsements

Early in his career, Djokovic was sponsored by Adidas. In 2009, Adidas dropped him in favor of Andy Murray. Djokovic then went on to win 22 Grand Slams, while Murray won two before switching to Under Armour.

In 2012, Djokovic signed a five-year brand ambassador deal with Uniqlo worth 8 million euros annually. He has also had deals with Mercedes-Benz and Seiko. In 2017, he ended his deal with Uniqlo and became a brand ambassador for Lacoste.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Djokovic earned $24 million from salary and endorsements. Between June 2018 and June 2019, he earned $50 million, and between June 2019 and June 2020, he earned $45 million.

Professional Career

Djokovic turned pro in 2003, making his first Grand Slam appearance in 2005. By 2006, he had reached the top 40 in the world rankings, winning his first ATP title at the Dutch Open and another at the Moselle Open, placing him in the top 20.

In 2007, Djokovic broke into the top ten, stunning fans by defeating Andy Roddick, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer to win the Rogers Cup. In 2008, he won his first major title at the Australian Open and later won an Olympic Bronze medal and his first Tennis Masters Cup title.

In 2009, Djokovic solidified his position as the third-ranked tennis player in the world, winning five titles. By 2011, he claimed the number-one spot, winning ten tournaments, including the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Commentators hailed his achievements that year as some of the most impressive in sporting history.

Djokovic continued his dominance in 2012, winning the Australian Open and finishing the year by defeating Nadal at the ATP World Tour Finals. Although a wrist injury in 2014 briefly hindered his performance, he returned to beat Nadal at Wimbledon, reclaiming the number one ranking.

In 2015, Djokovic’s achievements contributed to what many consider one of the greatest tennis seasons of all time. In 2016, he completed the “Nole Slam,” winning all four major tournaments. Despite some defeats, he finished the year ranked second.

After a disappointing 2017, marked by an elbow injury and coaching changes, Djokovic underwent surgery in 2018 and returned to form, winning the career Golden Masters and reclaiming the number one spot. In 2019, he won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Playing Style

Novak Djokovic is renowned for his complete game, excelling in all aspects without any significant weaknesses. Known for his exceptional return of serves and agility, he turns defense into offense, making him a formidable opponent.

Personal Life

Djokovic met his wife, Jelena Ristić, in high school and began dating her in 2005. They married in 2014 and have two children, born in 2014 and 2017. Djokovic is also friends with fellow Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic, whom he has known since childhood. Outside of tennis, Djokovic is an avid soccer fan, practices meditation, and is a member of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

