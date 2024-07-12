How Rich Is Lisa Hochstein?

Lisa Hochstein, a former Playboy model and reality TV star, has a net worth of $90 million. She is best known for her role on “The Real Housewives of Miami” and her marriage to prominent Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein.

Early Life

Lisa Hochstein, born Lisa Marie McCallum on July 24, 1982, in Toronto, Canada, began her journey in the spotlight at a young age, modeling and competing in beauty pageants.

Lisa Hochstein Career

Lisa’s career took off when she was crowned Miss Swimsuit Canada in 2002. She graced the pages of “Playboy” magazine three times, appearing in issues such as “Playboy’s Sexy Girls Next Door,” “Playboy’s Vixens,” and “Voluptuous Vixens.”

Her acting career includes an uncredited role as a Go Go Dancer in the ESPN football drama “Playmakers” (2003) and a brief appearance as “Hottub Girl” in the 2004 film “Against the Ropes,” although her scenes were ultimately cut. She also appeared in the Zach Braff–Rachel Bilson film “The Last Kiss” (2006).

In 2012, Lisa joined the cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami,” alongside Joanna Krupa and returning housewives Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura, and Lea Black. She was a cast member during the show’s second and third seasons, appearing in 34 episodes until the series was canceled in 2013.

Lisa and her husband co-own the Hochstein Medspa, a facility that combines luxury with state-of-the-art medical technologies and treatments.

Personal Life

Lisa married Dr. Lenny Hochstein on October 24, 2009. Lenny was previously featured on the Bravo reality show “Miami Slice” in 2004. Lisa endured three miscarriages and four rounds of in vitro fertilization before opting for surrogacy. The couple welcomed their son Logan on July 3, 2015, and their daughter Elle on September 16, 2019.

Lisa is known for hosting extravagant Halloween parties that have raised funds for charitable organizations such as The Humane Society, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, these events have sometimes attracted legal trouble, including fines for noise violations in 2021.

Real Estate

The Hochsteins own a 30,000-square-foot commercial building where Lenny’s practice is located, valued at approximately $20 million. In 2004, they purchased a 9,944-square-foot home in the Sunset Islands for $4.5 million. This estate, known as “Palacio del Eden,” was listed for $10.75 million in 2012.

Before selling this mansion, they bought an eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on Star Island for $7.6 million. This property, bought out of foreclosure, featured a neo-classical mansion built in 1925 by famed Miami architect Walter DeGarmo. The Hochsteins decided to raze the original structure and construct a new 20,000-square-foot mansion, a decision that led to a prolonged legal battle with the Miami Design Preservation League.

After a protracted fight, the Hochsteins received approval to demolish the unsafe former mansion in February 2013. The new mansion they built is now valued at $40-50 million. In December 2021, a nearby home sold for $75 million, and in January 2022, another property on the island was listed for $90 million.

Lisa Hochstein Net Worth

