What Is Taylor Momsen’s Net Worth?

Taylor Momsen, a multi-talented singer-songwriter, model, and former actress, has a net worth of $4 million. Best known as the frontwoman of the rock band The Pretty Reckless, Momsen has also made significant strides in acting and modeling. With her band, she has released several hit albums, including Light Me Up and Death by Rock and Roll. Before focusing on her music career, Momsen gained fame for her roles in movies such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas and as Jenny Humphrey on the popular teen drama Gossip Girl.

Taylor Momsen Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth July 26, 1993 Place of Birth St. Louis, Missouri Nationality American Profession Singer-Songwriter, Model, and Former Actress

Early Life

Born on July 26, 1993, in St. Louis, Missouri, Taylor Momsen was raised by her parents, Collette and Michael. She has a younger sister, Sloane, who also pursued acting. Growing up Catholic, Momsen attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and later studied at Herbert Hoover Middle School in Maryland. She also trained in ballet at the Center of Creative Arts in St. Louis, hinting at her early interest in performance.

Acting Career

Momsen began acting at just three years old, landing her first gig in a Shake ‘n Bake commercial. In 1999, she made her film debut in The Prophet’s Game. Her breakthrough came in 2000 when she starred as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, alongside Jim Carrey. The role catapulted her to fame, and she continued to land acting jobs throughout the early 2000s, appearing in films such as We Were Soldiers and Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams. She also played Gretel in the fantasy comedy Hansel & Gretel (2002).

In 2007, Momsen landed the role of Jenny Humphrey on the CW’s hit series Gossip Girl, a role that made her a household name. She played the character until 2010 and briefly returned for the series finale in 2012. Despite her success in Hollywood, Momsen announced her retirement from acting in 2011 to fully commit to her music career.

Modeling Career

Momsen’s foray into modeling began at the tender age of two when she was signed by Ford Models. As a teenager, she signed with IMG Models, appearing on the cover of Page Six Magazine in 2009. By 2010, she had become the face of major brands, including New Look, Madonna’s Material Girl fashion line, and John Galliano’s fragrance, Parlez-Moi d’Amour. That same year, she graced the cover of Seventeen. She later appeared on the covers of magazines such as FHM and Maxim, and represented Samantha Thavasa’s handbag line.

The Pretty Reckless

In 2009, Momsen shifted her focus to music, forming the rock band The Pretty Reckless. She teamed up with guitarist Ben Phillips, bassist Mark Damon, and drummer Jamie Perkins to create a sound that blends hard rock with alternative influences. Their debut album, Light Me Up (2010), was a commercial success, particularly in the UK, and featured singles like “Make Me Wanna Die” and “Miss Nothing.”

The band’s second album, Going to Hell (2014), marked a major turning point, as it reached number five on the Billboard 200 and produced chart-topping singles such as “Heaven Knows.” The success of Going to Hell solidified The Pretty Reckless as one of the leading modern rock bands, and they continued to tour extensively.

In 2016, the band released its third album, Who You Selling For, which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200. It featured the hit single “Take Me Down.” After a brief hiatus following the death of their longtime producer Kato Khandwala, The Pretty Reckless returned in 2021 with Death by Rock and Roll. The album was another success, debuting at number one on the Mainstream Rock chart. The singles “And So It Went” and the title track both garnered significant attention, proving that Momsen’s influence in rock music continues to grow.

Taylor Momsen Net Worth

