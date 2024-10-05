What Is Steve Doocy’s Net Worth And Salary?

Steve Doocy, a renowned American political commentator, television host, and author, has an estimated net worth of $11 million. As a co-host of Fox News Channel’s morning show Fox & Friends, Doocy has been a prominent face on television since the show’s debut in 1998. His annual salary for his work at Fox News is reported to be $4 million. With a career that spans several decades, Doocy has earned recognition for his reporting and writing, receiving awards from the Associated Press and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Steve Doocy Net Worth $11 Million Date of Birth Oct 19, 1956 Place of Birth Algona, Iowa Nationality American Profession Political Commentator, Television Host, and Author

Early Life

Born in 1956 in Algona, Iowa, Steve Doocy was raised in a family with Irish and Swedish ancestry. His father, James, worked in sales and construction, while his mother, JoAnne, was a homemaker. Doocy grew up in various small towns across Kansas, including Abilene, Salina, and Wakefield, attending local schools before graduating from Clay Center High School. He later pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism from the University of Kansas, where he was the first on-air DJ for the student-run radio station, 90.7 KJHK.

Career

Doocy’s television career began with reporter roles at various local stations in Kansas and Iowa. His first major breakthrough came when he served as a features reporter for WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. In 1990, he gained further prominence by hosting House Party with Steve Doocy, a syndicated program that was a remake of the 1960s variety show originally hosted by Art Linkletter.

“Fox & Friends”

In 1994, Doocy landed a co-hosting role on the morning show Wake Up America. Two years later, he anchored the morning newscast on WCBS-TV, CBS’s flagship station in New York City. Additionally, he served as a live reporter for ABC-TV’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Times Square on four occasions.

Doocy joined the Fox News Channel in 1996, and two years later, he became a co-host of Fox & Friends alongside Brian Kilmeade. The program, known for its mix of news, interviews, and discussions on current events, has been one of Fox News’s most successful morning shows. During Donald Trump’s presidency, Fox & Friends gained further attention as Trump often appeared on the show, using it as a platform to express his views. In one memorable 2018 interview, Trump discussed the Special Counsel investigation into obstruction of justice and acknowledged his involvement in the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal.

Personal Life

Steve Doocy is married to Kathy Gerrity, and they have three adult children, including Peter Doocy, who followed in his father’s footsteps and became a reporter for Fox News. The family resides in Wyckoff, New Jersey, where Doocy is an active member of his Roman Catholic church, serving as a lector.

In addition to his media career, Doocy has co-authored two best-selling cookbooks with his wife. Their first book, Happy Cookbook: A Celebration of the Food That Makes America Smile, was published in 2018. Its sequel, Happy in a Hurry Cookbook (2020), became a New York Times bestseller and was one of the most popular cookbooks in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steve Doocy Net Worth

