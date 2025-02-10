Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth

Millie Bobby Brown, the British actress who rose to international fame through her role in Stranger Things, has amassed a net worth of $14 million. Her journey from a child actor to one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars has been marked by high-profile projects, brand endorsements, and business ventures.

Millie Bobby Brown Net Worth $14 Million Date of Birth Feb 19, 2004 Place of Birth Marbella, Málaga, Andalusia Nationality Brits Profession Actress

Breakthrough with Stranger Things

Brown made her acting debut in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (2013) and later appeared in TV series like Intruders (2014) and Grey’s Anatomy. However, her career skyrocketed in 2016 when she was cast as Eleven in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. Her portrayal of the mysterious, telekinetic girl was met with widespread critical acclaim, earning her two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Her salary for Stranger Things reflects her growing influence in the industry. She started earning $10,000 per episode in the first season, increasing to $30,000 in the second season. By season three, she was earning a remarkable $300,000 per episode, bringing her total earnings for that season to approximately $2.7 million.

Hollywood Success and Enola Holmes

Beyond Stranger Things, Brown expanded her acting portfolio with roles in major films. She played Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and reprised the role in Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). However, her most notable film project outside of Stranger Things is Enola Holmes (2020), where she played the titular character and served as a producer.

For Enola Holmes, Brown earned a $6.1 million paycheck, along with a $500,000 producer’s fee. She also had the potential to receive an additional $800,000 in bonuses. By the time Enola Holmes 2 was released, her salary had jumped to a flat $10 million, solidifying her status as a top-earning young actress in Hollywood.

Entrepreneurship and Brand Endorsements

Millie Bobby Brown’s career isn’t limited to acting. In 2019, she launched Florence by Mills, a beauty and skincare brand aimed at young consumers looking for clean and ethical products. The brand quickly gained popularity and has been stocked in major retailers like Boots in the UK.

As a model, Brown has worked with high-profile brands, including Calvin Klein and Moncler. She also signed with IMG Models and has been featured in various fashion campaigns. Additionally, she has lent her name to commercial deals with Citigroup and has been an ambassador for UEFA’s Together #WePlayStrong campaign.

Millie Bobby Brown Accolades and Recognition

Brown’s influence extends beyond acting and business. In 2018, she became the youngest person to be included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. That same year, she was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, making her the youngest-ever individual to hold the title.

Personal Life

Born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Spain, Brown moved to England and later to the United States as her family pursued better opportunities. She was born partially deaf in one ear, which worsened over time, resulting in complete hearing loss in that ear.

Despite her early rise to fame, Brown has balanced her career with education. As of 2022, she is an online student at Purdue University, studying health and human services.

In her personal life, Brown has been in a relationship with Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi. In April 2023, she hinted at their engagement in an Instagram post featuring a large engagement ring.

