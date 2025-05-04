Policeman dies by suicide in Turbi, Marsabit County

A police officer died by suicide near his house in Turbi, Marsabit County.

Officials ask the deceased’s body was found hanging from a tree on Sunday May 5 at 6 a.m.

No suicide note was found, and the circumstances surrounding the death could not be immediately established, police said.

His colleagues said the deceased had been from rehabilitation and resumed duty one month ago, his colleagues said.

The body was moved to the Marsabit Referral Hospital morgue, awaiting autopsy.

This is the latest suicide incident to involve a police officer.

Police say cases of suicide among police officers are on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.

Many say this is linked to their stress.

Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide or were killed many in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation. The counselling unit will, among other things, evaluate, design and lead an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse. At least three suicide cases involving police officers are recorded every month. Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems. They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Authorities are making efforts to address the menace.