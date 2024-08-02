What Is Candice Bergen’s Net Worth?

Candice Bergen, an American actress, producer, and former fashion model, boasts a net worth of $50 million. Her wealth stems from a diverse career in television, film, and modeling. Bergen is perhaps best known for her role in the iconic TV series “Murphy Brown,” which aired 247 episodes from 1988 to 1998 and had a revival for 13 episodes in 2018. Her performance earned her five Emmy awards, and she even requested to stop being nominated to give other actresses a chance.

Candice Bergen Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth May 9, 1946 Place of Birth Beverly Hills, California Nationality American Profession Actress, Producer, Former Fashion Model

Early Life

Candice Patricia Bergen was born on May 9, 1946, in Beverly Hills, California. Her mother, Frances, was a model, and her father, Edgar Bergen, was a famous actor, comedian, and ventriloquist. Bergen attended Harvard-Westlake School and made early appearances on her father’s radio and TV programs. She later attended the University of Pennsylvania but left after neglecting her studies. However, in 1992, she received an honorary doctorate from the school.

Candice Bergen Career

Bergen’s career began long before “Murphy Brown.” In the 1960s and 1970s, she showcased her versatility in both dramatic and comedic roles in films like “The Sand Pebbles” (1966), “Carnal Knowledge” (1971), and “Starting Over” (1979), for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

After her success on “Murphy Brown,” Bergen continued to shine in television, particularly in “Boston Legal,” where she earned critical acclaim and several Emmy nominations for her role as Shirley Schmidt. Her guest appearances on popular shows like “Seinfeld,” “Sex and the City,” and “Will & Grace” further cemented her status as a television icon.

Beyond Acting

Bergen is also a talented author and photographer. Her memoir “Knock Wood” (1984) became a bestseller, and she followed it with “A Fine Romance” (2015), offering insights into her personal and professional life.

Also Read: What Is Bryan Adams Net Worth?

In recent years, Bergen has enjoyed a career resurgence, appearing in TV shows like “House” and reprising her role as Murphy Brown in the 2018 revival. She also starred in the film “Book Club” (2018), demonstrating her continued appeal in both television and film.

Modeling and Acting Debut

After leaving college, Bergen began modeling, appearing on magazine covers such as “Vogue.” She studied acting at HB Studio in New York City and made her acting debut in the 1966 film “The Group,” directed by family friend Sidney Lumet. The film’s success launched her acting career, and she starred in notable films like “The Sand Pebbles” (1966) and “Carnal Knowledge” (1971).

Television Success

Candice Bergen is best known for her role as Murphy Brown, a sharp-witted journalist in the hit TV series of the same name. The show tackled important social issues and earned Bergen five Emmy Awards for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She declined future nominations for the role after her fifth win. Bergen also produced and starred in the 1996 film “Mary & Tim.”

Later Career

After “Murphy Brown,” CBS offered Bergen a chance to work as a real-life journalist for “60 Minutes,” but she declined. She continued to take on roles that showcased her authority and social status, such as in “Miss Congeniality” (2000) and “Sweet Home Alabama” (2002). Bergen also starred in “Boston Legal,” earning a Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations for her role as Shirley Schmidt.

In addition to her acting career, Bergen has appeared on Broadway, starred in films like “Bride Wars” (2009), and contributed to the website wowOwow.com. She reprised her role as Murphy Brown in the 2018 reboot, although it was canceled after one season.

Personal Life

Candice Bergen married French film director Louis Malle in 1980, and they had a daughter in 1985. Malle passed away in 1995. In 2000, she married real estate magnate and philanthropist Marshall Rose. The couple owns multiple homes across the country, including properties in East Hampton, New York, Montecito, California, and New York City.

Real Estate

In 1996, Bergen purchased a 3-acre compound in Beverly Hills for $3.1 million, which she sold in 2010 for $10.25 million. She and her husband Marshall Rose own several luxurious properties, including an apartment in New York City worth over $20 million. In December 2020, they listed their East Hampton home for $18 million and bought a condo in New York City in February 2021 for $2.15 million, later listing it for sale in May 2023.

Candice Bergen Net Worth

Candice Bergen net worth is $50 million.