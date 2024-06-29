Joe Biden Admits Feeling His Age In Presidential Debate, Sparking Reactions In Europe

During Thursday’s presidential debate, President Joe Biden acknowledged feeling the toll of his age and expressed a commitment to honesty despite his physical and verbal struggles.

“I know I’m not a young man. I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t talk as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. Well, I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth,” Biden said.

European leaders, already dealing with their own crises, were taken aback by Biden’s performance, seeing it as a sign that a second term for Donald Trump might be more likely. This possibility raised concerns about the future of NATO, and the stability of regions like Ukraine and the Middle East.

Guy Verhofstadt, a member of the European Parliament, tweeted, “American democracy killed before our eyes by gerontocracy.”

Norbert Röttgen, a German CDU foreign policy expert, emphasized the need for the Democrats to reconsider their options and for Germany to prepare for an uncertain future. “If we don’t take responsibility for European security now, no one will,” he said.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski referenced historical mismanagement of succession, suggesting the importance of planning for future leadership transitions.

Dr. Leslie Vinjamuri from Chatham House acknowledged Biden’s strong policy performance but noted his struggles during the debate. “President Biden had a very slow start and struggled throughout – admittedly in a very difficult format,” she said, adding that Trump’s fact-free debate tactics would likely leave many Americans frustrated.

Carl Bildt, former Swedish Prime Minister, highlighted the need to understand the potential foreign policy shocks a Trump presidency could bring, suggesting it could empower populist movements in Europe.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of Germany’s FDP described the situation as a potential global tragedy if Trump were to win again due to the Democrats’ inability to present a strong candidate.

Matteo Renzi, former Italian Prime Minister, bluntly stated, “Joe Biden can’t do it,” and called for a change in leadership.

In Ukraine, there was no official response to Trump’s comments about their military aid and President Zelenskiy. Trump claimed that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine had he been president and promised a peace settlement between his election and inauguration.

The Russian press was critical of Biden’s debate performance, while in the UK, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak focused on domestic issues. Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy remained silent, despite the significant implications for his potential future role.

Ben Rhodes, a close ally of Barack Obama, commented on the global perception of the debate, urging honesty in addressing the situation.