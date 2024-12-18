Joe Burrow And Olivia Ponton Reportedly Dating

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton are reportedly in a casual relationship.

An insider told People on Tuesday that the two have been seeing each other since early fall, though they are keeping things low-key.

Rumors about their romance gained traction last week after Ponton, 22, was linked to a robbery at Burrow’s Ohio home.

On December 9, as Burrow played against the Dallas Cowboys, Ponton reportedly contacted police around 8:15 p.m. local time, stating she discovered a “shattered bedroom window” and the room had been “ransacked.” In a separate call, she allegedly claimed the home was hers before revealing she worked for the NFL star.

Neither Ponton nor Burrow have publicly addressed their relationship. After the robbery, Burrow spoke about the invasion of his privacy, saying, “My privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that’s all I got to say about that.”

Before his connection with Ponton, Burrow had been dating his college sweetheart, Olivia Holzmacher. The pair had been the subject of engagement rumors in August 2023 but kept their relationship private. Fans started to speculate about their status after Holzmacher was absent from a group photo with other Bengals WAGs earlier this year. Although they still follow each other on Instagram, Burrow has not posted about Holzmacher since June 2023.