Joe Pantoliano Siblings: Getting to Know Mary Ann

Joseph Peter Pantoliano, born on September 12, 1951, in Hoboken, New Jersey, is an acclaimed American actor known for over 150 roles in film, television and theater.

He gained fame for his portrayal of Ralph Cifaretto in The Sopranos, winning an Emmy Award, and as Cypher in The Matrix.

His notable films include The Goonies, La Bamba, Memento, and the Bad Boys series.

Pantoliano is also an advocate for mental health awareness, founding the nonprofit No Kidding, Me Too!

Siblings

Joe has one sister, Mary Ann.

While not much public information is available about her, she has supported Joe throughout his career.

Their close-knit relationship reflects the strong family values they were raised with.

Career

Pantoliano began his acting career in the theater, studying at the HB Studio in New York City after graduating high school.

His feature film debut was in the 1980 movie The Idolmaker.

Pantoliano gained recognition for his role as Guido the Pimp in the 1983 film Risky Business.

He played memorable supporting roles in films like The Goonies and The Fugitive, where he portrayed a U.S. Marshal.

Pantoliano received critical acclaim for his performances in independent films like Bound and Memento, where he played Teddy.

His portrayal of Ralph Cifaretto on the HBO series The Sopranos earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2003.

Pantoliano reached a wider audience with his role as Cypher in the blockbuster film The Matrix.

He has appeared in numerous other popular films, including the Bad Boys trilogy, La Bamba, and Empire of the Sun.

In addition to his acting career, Pantoliano is an advocate for mental health awareness, founding the nonprofit organization No Kidding, Me Too! to reduce stigma and promote education about mental illness.

Also Read: Frances Fisher Siblings: Get to Know Bill Fisher

Awards and accolades

Pantoliano has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Ralph Cifaretto on The Sopranos in 2003.

Additionally, he was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Sopranos in 2002 and 2003.

Pantoliano was also nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Bound in 1997.

He received the Jury Award for Best Dramatic Performance at the Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival for his role in Canvas in 2006.

Furthermore, he was nominated for a Las Vegas Film Critics Society Award for Best Supporting Actor for Memento in 2002.

In television, he earned a nomination for a Television Critics Association Award for Individual Achievement in Drama for his work on EZ Streets in 1997, as well as a nomination for a Viewers for Quality Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Quality Drama Series for the same show.

In 2004, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Garden State Film Festival.

Pantoliano’s documentary No Kidding! Me 2!! won the Best Documentary Award at the Hoboken International Film Festival in 2009.

He was honored with the Ischia Legend Award at the Ischia Global Film & Music Festival in 2019 and received the Career Achievement Award at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival the same year.

Additionally, he was nominated for two Online Film & Television Association Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for The Sopranos in 2001 and 2003, and he received a nomination for a Golden Schmoes Award for Best Supporting Actor of the Year for Memento in 2001.

Lastly, he was nominated for a Stinker Award for Most Annoying Fake Accent: Male for Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector in 2006.

Personal life

Pantoliano is married to his wife, Diane, whom he wed in 1979.

Together, they have three children: two daughters, Daniela and Melina, and a son, Marco.

Pantoliano often emphasizes the importance of family in his life and has shared insights about parenting and his experiences raising his children.

His commitment to family values is also reflected in his advocacy for mental health awareness, which he connects to his personal experiences and the challenges faced by families.