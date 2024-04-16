Joel Osteen Siblings: The Diverse Lives of the Pastor’s Siblings

Joel Osteen is an American pastor, televangelist, businessman and author known for his positive preaching style and association with prosperity theology and the Word of Faith movement.

He leads Lakewood Church in Houston, reaching millions through televised services and best-selling books.

Joel’s preaching style emphasizes hope and encouragement, attracting diverse audiences.

Despite criticism for his focus on prosperity, his sincerity and positive approach resonate with many. His ministry, alongside his wife Victoria, aims to inspire transformation, hope, and forgiveness.

Siblings

Joel has five siblings.

Lisa Osteen Comes, the oldest, is an Associate Pastor at Lakewood Church while Paul Osteen, a vascular surgeon, is the second oldest.

While his other sibling, Justin Osteen keeps his life private, April Osteen Simons who is the youngest works as a Hope Coach and hosts a podcast.

Parents

Joel’s parents are John Osteen and Dodie. Joel took over Lakewood Church after his father passed away in 1999.

John, along with his wife Dodie, founded Lakewood Church in 1959 and promoted the ministry through a television broadcast.

John was originally a Southern Baptist pastor who earned a Bachelor’s degree from John Brown University and a Master’s Degree from Northern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He later became a Pentecostal pastor and founded Lakewood Church, where he promoted a message of hope, healing, and living in victory.

Joel learned this message from his father and has continued to teach it at Lakewood Church, which has grown to become the largest church in the United States with over 25,000 attendees.

Pastoral career

After his father’s passing in 1999, Joel assumed the role of head pastor at Lakewood Church, which grew into the largest and fastest-growing congregation in the U.S. under his leadership.

He significantly increased the church’s media presence, expanding television airtime and targeting major media markets, making his weekly television broadcast reach over 100 countries by 2004.

Joel’s sermons emphasize the goodness of God and the belief that “God wants us to have a better life.”

His approach resonated with the public but also drew criticism from those who considered him a motivational speaker peddling a diluted interpretation of Christianity or promoting a “prosperity gospel” that justified material wealth accumulation.

Joel defended Lakewood’s commercial approach, arguing that churches unwilling to adapt to the times risked losing members or closing altogether.

Despite his international profile, his lifestyle and wealth have been under scrutiny, with rumors about lavish possessions and accusations of heartlessness during emergencies like Hurricane Harvey.

However, Lakewood Church has been involved in various community outreach programs, including working with foster care agencies, women’s shelters, refugees, single parents and more.

Personal life

Joel is married to Victoria Osteen, who serves as co-pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

Together, they have two children, namely Jonathan and Alexandra.

Jonathan, born in 1995, is a musician and has been involved in Lakewood Church activities since his childhood.

He has even taken on a more active role in recent years, delivering sermons to youth members at the church.

Alexandra, born in 1998, is a talented singer and part of the band LYA.

She has also been involved in Lakewood Church’s music group since her childhood and has performed at various events.

The Osteen family has faced some controversies, including a lawsuit against Jonathan after a car accident and accusations of promoting self-interested materialism.

Despite these challenges, Joel and his family continue to be influential figures in the Christian community.