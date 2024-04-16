Joe Alwyn Siblings: Meet Thomas and Patrick

Joe Alwyn is an English actor born on February 21, 1991, in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

He was raised in North London and developed an interest in acting during his teenage years.

Joe studied English literature and drama at the University of Bristol and acting at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

He made his feature film debut in Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk and has since appeared in films like The Favourite, Boy Erased, Mary Queen of Scots and Harriet.

Joe has also worked as a songwriter, collaborating with Taylor Swift on ten of her songs, including Exile from her eighth studio album, Folklore, which won the Album of the Year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

He has received recognition for his work, including the Trophée Chopard at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Joe is also known for his roles in television series like Conversations with Friends and A Christmas Carol.

Siblings

Joe has three siblings, two brothers, Thomas and Patrick, and two sisters, Isabella and Camilla. Thomas and Patrick are younger than Joe, while Isabella and Camilla are older.

Thomas and Patrick, have been spotted with Joe on several occasions indicating that they are close.

Parents

Joe’s parents are Richard Alwyn, a documentary filmmaker, and Elizabeth Alwyn, a psychotherapist.

Richard is known for his work as a documentary filmmaker, focusing on various social and political issues.

He has contributed to the field of documentary filmmaking with his insightful and thought-provoking work.

Elizabeth is a psychotherapist, specializing in providing mental health support and counseling to individuals.

Her profession involves helping people navigate through emotional challenges, providing them with tools and guidance to improve their well-being.

Together, Richard and Elizabeth have raised Joe and his siblings, supporting them in their pursuits and contributing to their growth and development.

Career

Joe made his acting debut in the 2016 film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, playing the titular character.

He was still a student at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama when he landed the role, which was his first feature film.

Joe’s career has since taken off, with appearances in films like The Favourite, Boy Erased, Mary Queen of Scots and Harriet.

He has also worked with notable actors such as Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Russell Crowe.

Joe’s acting credits only date back to 2016, but he has already made a significant impact in the industry, earning accolades like the Trophée Chopard at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Awards and accolades

Joe has received several awards and accolades throughout his career.

In 2018, he won the Florida Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble for his role in The Favourite.

Joe also won the Southeastern Film Critics Association Award for Best Ensemble and the Satellite Award for Best Cast – Motion Picture for the same film.

In 2019, he received the Special Achievement Award for Best Ensemble for Boy Erased from the Florida Film Critics Circle.

Joe also won the CinEuphoria Award for Best Ensemble – International Competition for The Favourite in 2019.

In 2020, he won the Gold Derby Film Award for Ensemble Cast for The Favourite and was nominated for the Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Ensemble for the same film.

Joe also received a nomination for the Gold Derby Film Award for Ensemble Cast for A Christmas Carol in 2020.

In 2022, he won the Gold Derby Film Award for Ensemble of the Decade for The Favourite.

Joe has also received recognition for his work in television, including a nomination for the British Film Independent Award for Best Ensemble for Conversations with Friends in 2019.