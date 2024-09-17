John Boyega’s Net Worth

John Boyega, an English actor, boasts a net worth of $8 million. He first gained attention for his breakout role as Moses in the 2011 sci-fi comedy Attack the Block and later achieved international fame portraying Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Alongside his iconic Star Wars role, Boyega has appeared in notable films such as Detroit, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and the anthology series Small Axe.

John Boyega Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth March 17, 1992 Place of Birth London Nationality Brits Profession Actor

Early Life

Born John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega on March 17, 1992, in London, England, Boyega is of Nigerian descent. His mother, Abigail, works with disabled individuals, while his father, Samson, serves as a Pentecostal minister. Boyega has two older sisters and attended Oliver Goldsmith Primary School, where his passion for acting began. After being discovered by artistic director Teresa Early of Theatre Peckham, he trained there from age nine to 14.

He continued honing his craft during secondary education at Westminster City School, followed by South Thames College, where he starred in a production of Othello. Though he briefly studied at the University of Greenwich, Boyega left to pursue acting full-time, later training at the Identity School of Acting in London.

Boyega made his professional debut in the play Six Parties at the National Theatre in 2009, followed by roles in several other plays at the Kiln Theatre, including Category B, Seize the Day, and Detaining Justice.

Film Career

Boyega’s film debut came in 2011 when he starred as Moses in Attack the Block, a sci-fi comedy that garnered critical acclaim. He followed this with a supporting role in Junkhearts (2011) and an appearance in the film adaptation of Half of a Yellow Sun (2013), based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel. His leading role in the Netflix film Imperial Dreams (2014) earned praise, winning the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Also Read: Joe Giudice’s Net Worth

However, it was Boyega’s role as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) that catapulted him to international stardom. The film was a massive box-office success, and his portrayal of the renegade stormtrooper was widely acclaimed. He reprised this role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

In addition to his work in Star Wars, Boyega starred in the period crime drama Detroit (2017), the sci-fi sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018), and other films like The Circle (2017) and Naked Singularity (2021). In 2023, he starred in the critically acclaimed sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone.

Television Career

Boyega’s television career began in 2011 with an appearance in Law & Order: UK and the web series Becoming Human. He starred in the TV films My Murder (2012) and The Whale (2013), and had a role in the miniseries 24: Live Another Day (2014).

From 2015 to 2019, Boyega lent his voice to various animated series, including Major Lazer, Tinkershrimp & Dutch, and Star Wars Forces of Destiny. In 2020, he delivered an acclaimed performance as Leroy Logan in the “Red, White and Blue” episode of Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe. His portrayal of a Black police officer fighting systemic racism earned him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Film.

Activism

Beyond acting, Boyega is known for his activism, particularly for racial justice. In 2020, he delivered a powerful speech at a Black Lives Matter rally in London, speaking out against police brutality and racial inequality. Later that year, Boyega publicly criticized Disney for sidelining his character Finn in the later Star Wars films, highlighting the racial discrimination faced by Black actors in major franchises.

John Boyega Net Worth

John Boyega net worth is $8 million.