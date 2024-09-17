John Malkovich’s Net Worth

John Malkovich, the American actor, producer, director, and writer, has an estimated net worth of $25 million. With a career spanning over four decades, Malkovich has appeared in more than 80 films, earning two Academy Award nominations for his roles in Places in the Heart (1984) and In the Line of Fire (1993). His unique blend of intense performances and quirky characters has made him a staple in both blockbuster hits and indie films.

Early Life

Born John Gavin Malkovich on December 9, 1953, in Christopher, Illinois, Malkovich grew up in a family with a love for media. His mother, Joe Anne, owned Outdoor Illinois magazine and a local newspaper, while his father, Daniel, worked as a state conservation director. John was raised alongside his siblings in Benton, Illinois, and he developed a passion for performing during his high school years.

After high school, Malkovich briefly attended Eastern Illinois University and later transferred to Illinois State University. He ultimately dropped out to work at the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago, where he honed his acting skills and started his professional career.

Career

Malkovich’s filmography is filled with memorable roles in commercially successful films such as Empire of the Sun (1987), The Man in the Iron Mask (1998), The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005), Burn After Reading (2008), and Warm Bodies (2013). He also starred in the critically acclaimed Being John Malkovich (1999), a film that cleverly played on his public persona, earning him further recognition as an actor capable of poking fun at himself.

In addition to his acting, Malkovich has ventured into directing and producing. He directed the 2002 film The Dancer Upstairs and various theatrical productions, including A Celebration of Harold Pinter and Good Canary, the latter of which earned him a Molière Award. His production credits include films like Juno (2007) and The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), showing his versatility and influence behind the camera.

Malkovich has also explored the fashion industry, launching his menswear collections, Uncle Kimono in 2003 and Technobohemian in 2010. In 2020, he took on the role of Dr. Adrian Mallory in Netflix’s Space Force and portrayed Pope John Paul III in HBO’s The New Pope.

Breakthrough

Malkovich’s breakthrough came in 1984 when he earned critical praise for his performance in Places in the Heart, which led to his first Academy Award nomination. That same year, he also starred in the Broadway production of Death of a Salesman and won a Primetime Emmy Award for the television adaptation. Malkovich continued to shine on both the stage and screen throughout the 1980s and 1990s, with standout performances in Dangerous Liaisons (1988) and Of Mice and Men (1992).

His role as the psychopathic criminal Cyrus “The Virus” Grissom in Con Air (1997) introduced him to a wider audience, while his work in the surreal comedy Being John Malkovich solidified his reputation as an actor unafraid to experiment with unconventional roles.

Personal Life

Malkovich’s personal life has been marked by a few ups and downs. He married actress Glenne Headly in 1982, but they divorced in 1988 following his affair with fellow actress Michelle Pfeiffer. He later found love with Nicoletta Peyran, with whom he has two children, Amandine and Loewy.

Malkovich also endured financial setbacks, losing $2.2 million in the Bernie Madoff investment scandal in 2008. However, his resilience has allowed him to continue working and maintain his successful career. In a notable act of heroism, Malkovich helped save the life of a man in Toronto in 2013 after witnessing the man suffer a severe neck injury.

John Malkovich Awards

Throughout his illustrious career, Malkovich has received numerous accolades. Along with his two Academy Award nominations, he won a Primetime Emmy for Death of a Salesman, a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Being John Malkovich, and a St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association Award for Burn After Reading. He has also been honored internationally, receiving a Ukrainian Order of Merit in 2018 and lifetime achievement awards from the San Sebastián International Film Festival and the FEST International Film Festival.

Real Estate

In 2006, Malkovich purchased a home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for $1.585 million. In 2020, he sold the property for $3.115 million, a significant increase over the asking price.

