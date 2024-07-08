Keenen Ivory Wayans Net Worth

Keenen Ivory Wayans, an American comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director, boasts a net worth of $65 million. A prominent member of the Wayans family of entertainers, Keenen has involved many of his family members in his films. He is best known as the co-creator and executive producer of the sketch comedy show “In Living Color,” which featured numerous successful projects starring his family members.

Early Life

Keenen Ivory Desuma Wayans Sr. was born on June 8, 1958, in Harlem, New York. His mother, Elvira Alethia, was a homemaker and social worker, while his father, Howell Stouten Wayans, worked as a supermarket manager. Keenen is one of ten siblings. He attended Seward Park High School and received an engineering scholarship to Tuskegee University but dropped out one semester before graduation to pursue a career in comedy.

Career

Wayans’ career began with a performance at The Improv comedy club in New York, where he met actor/director Robert Townsend. Townsend became a mentor to Wayans, and the two eventually moved to Los Angeles together in 1980. They co-wrote and co-starred in the 1987 film “Hollywood Shuffle.” During this early period, Wayans also had acting roles in television series such as “Cheers” (1982) and “For Love and Honor” (1983). The success of “Hollywood Shuffle” helped Wayans secure funding for his 1988 film “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” which he both directed and starred in.

In Living Color

As Wayans’ popularity grew, Fox Broadcasting Company offered him his own show. He created “In Living Color,” a sketch comedy show that aired on Fox from 1990 to 1994. The show featured a predominantly African-American cast and was known for its daring and irreverent content. It launched the careers of his siblings Damon, Kim, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans, as well as actors like Jim Carrey, David Alan Grier, Jamie Foxx, Alexandra Wentworth, and Kim Coles. Jennifer Lopez also got her start as a “Fly Girl” dancer on the show.

Films and Other Projects

Wayans directed the first two films of the successful “Scary Movie” franchise, written by his brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans, who also starred in them. Keenen’s other notable works include “White Chicks,” “A Low Down Dirty Shame,” “Mo’ Money,” “Blankman,” “Dance Flick,” and “Little Man.” He has also worked on television projects like “My Wife and Kids.”

From 1997 to 1998, he hosted and executive produced “The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show.” He served as a judge on “Last Comic Standing” from 2014 to 2015. Wayans won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1991 for “In Living Color” and received six more Primetime Emmy nominations for the show. He also earned an NAACP Image Award nomination and a PGA Award for the series. In 2004, he won two BET Comedy Awards for “White Chicks,” for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing.

Personal Life

Keenen married Daphne Polk on June 16, 2001, and they have five children together. The couple separated in 2004 and divorced in late 2006. Wayans has also been romantically linked to actress Brittany Daniel.

Real Estate

In 2007, Keenen purchased a home in Tarzana, California, for $2.6 million. He listed this home for sale in November 2020 for $3.2 million.

