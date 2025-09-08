John Swinney to visit US for Scotch whisky talks

First Minister John Swinney is flying to the United States to make a fresh appeal for better trade terms for Scotch whisky.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 10% tax, known as a tariff, on whisky and most other UK goods when they enter the US market.

The Scotch whisky Association (SWA) has argued for an exemption or a relaxation of the rules for the lucrative export.

It is understood that both the Scottish and UK governments are supportive of that call.

The SWA, which is working with the equivalent trade body in the US, has said that about a fifth of all Scotch whisky is exported to the US.

The body said that market was worth £971m in 2024, with the tariffs costing the industry £4m a week.

Swinney’s trip to the US will be his second this year. In April, he visited New York during the annual Tartan Week celebrations.

Trump is due to visit the UK this month for a state visit, following a four-day trip to his Scottish golf resorts in July.

The first minister said he raised the issue of whisky tariffs directly with Trump – whose mother was born on the Isle of Lewis – when they met in Aberdeenshire.

On the plane that took him back to the US, the president seemed to play down the extent of their conversation.

However, Swinney believes the US administration is open to further discussion and he is seeking to press the case before Trump’s second state visit to the UK, from 17 to 19 September.

The Scottish government has arranged a series of meetings for the first minister in and around Washington DC.

It is not clear whether he will have a further talks with the president, and he is not expected to agree a deal during the two-day visit.

Swinney’s visit is being supported by the UK embassy in Washington DC and the UK ambassador Lord Mandelson.

While the UK is facing 10% tariffs on most goods – which are paid by US consumers – EU countries have been hit by a 15% rate.

