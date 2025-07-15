John Torode sacked as MasterChef presenter

John Torode was sacked as MasterChef presenter after an allegation against him using “an extremely offensive racist term” was upheld.

In an Instagram statement on Tuesday, the TV chef said he had “no recollection” of what he is accused of, and said he had hoped to have some say in his exit.

Earlier in the day, the show’s production company Banijay said it and the BBC “are agreed” that his contract on the show will not be renewed.

It plunges the BBC cooking show into a deeper crisis, with the BBC’s director general Tim Davie saying no decision has yet been made on this year’s series of MasterChef.

The controversy over MasterChef started last year, when BBC News first revealed claims of inappropriate sexual language against Torode’s co-host Gregg Wallace.

Wallace was sacked last week as dozens more people came forward to BBC News with allegations against him. He has always denied the claims.

On Monday, more than 40 separate allegations against Wallace were also upheld as part of an inquiry into his conduct.

Speaking to BBC News on Tuesday afternoon, Davie described the allegation against Torode as “a serious racist term which does not get to be acceptable in any way shape or form”.

“It’s really important we are taking this seriously,” he said. “We’ve drawn a line in the sand.”

In his statement on Tuesday, Torode said: “Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay – I am seeing and reading that I’ve been “sacked” from MasterChef.

“I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of. The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.”

He said Celebrity MasterChef, which he recently filmed with food critic Grace Dent, along with two Christmas specials, would be his last.

“Personally, I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it’s time to pass the cutlery to someone else.”

‘An extremely offensive racist term’

A BBC spokesperson said: “John Torode has identified himself as having an upheld allegation of using racist language against him.

“This allegation – which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace – was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm, Lewis Silkin.

“John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

“The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Davie refused to say what would happen to the unseen series of MasterChef, which has already been filmed, with both Wallace and Torode in it.

“Those amateur chefs gave a lot to take part, it means a lot, it can be an enormous break if you come through the show.

“So I want to just reflect on that with the team and make a decision, and we’ll communicate that in due course.”

He also admitted the recent weeks, which have involved other BBC controversies including Bob Vylan’s performance at Glastonbury, had been “a very tough time”, and that he had “felt pressure”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Davie told a press conference that MasterChef “absolutely” has a future, adding that it was “much bigger than individuals”.

‘I apologised immediately’

Torode – who is originally from Australia – has been presenting MasterChef since 2005, alongside Wallace, with whom he also presented the spin-off show Celebrity MasterChef.

Wallace stepped back from the show last November after BBC News’ initial investigation, and Banijay ordered an immediate inquiry into the allegations against him.

On Monday, that inquiry found that 45 allegations about Wallace’s behaviour on Masterchef were upheld.

But later on Monday, Torode revealed he was the also subject of an allegation of using racist language, upheld as part of the same inquiry.

He said the allegation was that he made the remarks in a social setting in 2018 or 2019, adding: “I do not believe that it happened.”

He said that the allegation included that the “person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards”.

Torode added: “I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

