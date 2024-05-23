Jon Jones Siblings: Unveiling the Powerhouse Behind the MMA Champion

Jonathan Dwight Jones, born on July 19, 1987, is an American professional mixed martial artist known as Bones.

He holds an impressive record in the UFC, being the former Light Heavyweight Champion and the current Heavyweight Champion.

Jones has faced controversies, including a disqualification and suspensions due to banned substances.

Despite setbacks, he is considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, holding numerous records in the sport.

Jones’ career showcases both triumphs and challenges, solidifying his legacy in the world of mixed martial arts.

Siblings

Jones has three siblings, namely Arthur, Chandler and Carmen.

Arthur played defensive tackle in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Redskins from 2010 to 2016.

He won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens in 2013 before retiring from the NFL in 2016.

Chandler played linebacker in the NFL for the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals from 2012 to present.

He was selected in the 1st round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Patriots and made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2019.

Chandler currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tragically, Jon’s older sister Carmen, born in 1983, passed away from a brain tumor in 2000 at the age of 17. Her death had a profound impact on Jon and his family.

This loss deeply affected Jon and motivated him to make the most of his athletic abilities.

The Jones brothers’ competitive spirit and support for one another have been key factors in their success in professional sports.

Career

Jones began his professional MMA career in 2008 and quickly rose to prominence in the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

Key highlights of his career include winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in 2011 by defeating Mauricio Rua and defending the title a record 8 times against top contenders like Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans and Glover Teixeira.

He suffered his only loss via disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009 for illegal downward elbows but regained the title in 2018 and defended it against Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes.

In 2020, he vacated the light heavyweight title to move up to heavyweight and in 2023, he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship by submitting Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut.

Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, holding numerous UFC records including most title defenses, longest win streak, and most submission wins.

His dynamic fighting style incorporates wrestling, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Gaidojutsu to overwhelm opponents.

Despite some controversies, Jones’ accomplishments and dominance over the light heavyweight division solidify his legacy as an all-time great in the sport.

Fighting style

Jones’ fighting style is a dynamic blend of various martial arts techniques.

He incorporates Muay Thai for striking, utilizing a diverse kicking arsenal and mastering range control.

His wrestling skills, honed since high school, provide exceptional takedown defense and ground control.

In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he excels in ground-and-pound, utilizing his reach advantage effectively.

Trained in Gaidojutsu, a fusion of wrestling and kickboxing, Jones’ adaptability, flawless technique and innovative approach make him a formidable and constantly evolving fighter.

Record

Jones’ MMA career highlights include becoming the youngest UFC champion ever at age 23 by winning the light heavyweight title in 2011, defending the light heavyweight title a record 8 times and winning the interim light heavyweight title in 2016.

He also regained the undisputed light heavyweight title in 2018 and defending it 3 more times, moved up to heavyweight in 2023 and won the UFC heavyweight title in his debut by submitting Ciryl Gane, holding the record for most title fight wins in UFC history with 14 and being regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

Jones’ entire combat sports career has been focused on MMA, where he has achieved unprecedented success in the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.