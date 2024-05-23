Stephen Thompson Siblings: Inside the UFC Champion’s Family

Stephen Thompson is a versatile figure known for his achievements in both MMA and acting.

In MMA, he is a skilled welterweight fighter with a background in kickboxing, holding notable wins and awards.

Thompson’s MMA career showcases victories and losses against renowned opponents, earning accolades like Fight of the Night.

Additionally, he has ventured into acting, appearing in productions like The Mummy and Legend.

Thompson’s diverse talents and respectful demeanor have solidified his reputation in both sports and entertainment realms.

Siblings

Thompson has three siblings, namely Lindsay, Tony and Evan.

Her sister is married to Carlos Machado, while his brother named Tony, is married to Chris Weidman’s sister.

Early career

Thompson’s early career was primarily focused on kickboxing and karate.

He began training in martial arts at the age of 3 under the guidance of his father, Ray Thompson, a former professional kickboxer and owner of Upstate Karate in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Thompson started competing in kickboxing and karate at age 15, eventually earning black belt ranks in Tetsushin-ryū Kempo, American Kickboxing, and Jujutsu.

As an amateur kickboxer, Thompson achieved 16 titles and finished his amateur career with a record of 37 wins, 18 by knockout, and no losses.

He turned professional in kickboxing on May 15, 2004, defeating Kadir Kadri by knockout in the fifth round.

Senior career

Thompson’s career is a testament to his versatility and talent across different domains.

In MMA, he has established himself as a formidable welterweight fighter, known for his exceptional striking skills honed from a background in kickboxing.

Thompson’s MMA career highlights victories over respected opponents and recognition with awards such as Fight of the Night, showcasing his prowess in the octagon.

In addition to his success in MMA, he has expanded his horizons into the realm of acting.

His appearances in notable productions like The Mummy and Legend demonstrate his ability to transition seamlessly between sports and entertainment.

This diversification of his skills not only showcases his range as a performer but also underscores his ability to excel in different arenas.

MMA record

Thompson’s MMA record reflects a mix of victories, losses and draws that have shaped his career in the sport.

With 17 wins, Thompson has demonstrated his skill and resilience inside the octagon.

Among these victories, 8 have come by knockout, showcasing his striking prowess, 1 by submission, highlighting his well-rounded skill set and 8 by decision, indicating his ability to go the distance and secure wins through judges’ scoring.

On the flip side, Thompson has faced 7 losses in his MMA journey.

These losses include 1 by knockout, revealing the risks inherent in combat sports, 1 by submission, underscoring the challenges of grappling exchanges and 5 by decision, illustrating the competitive nature of his fights that have gone to the judges.

Additionally, Thompson has experienced 1 draw in his MMA career, a result that signifies the closely contested nature of some of his bouts.