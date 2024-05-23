Gavin Rossdale Siblings: A Look at the Singer’s Inner Circle

Gavin Rossdale, born on October 30, 1965, in London, is a British musician known as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Bush.

He formed Bush in 1992, later pursuing a solo career and reuniting with Bush in 2010.

Rossdale has also ventured into acting and composing, with notable works like Constantine and Stealth.

Recently, he has been in a public relationship with Xhoana X since 2023, sharing their music interests and traveling together.

Siblings

Rossdale has three sisters, namely Lorraine Rossdale, Soraya Rossdale and Georgina Rossdale-Smith, and a brother, David Rossdale, who is a bishop.

Unfortunately, details about their personal lives or professions are not as readily available in the public domain.

Music career

Rossdale is best known as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Bush.

He helped form Bush in 1992 and became the lead singer and guitarist when the band separated in 2002. Some of Bush’s hit songs include Glycerine and Swallowed.

After Bush went on hiatus in 2002, Rossdale formed the band Institute in 2004, releasing one album called Distort Yourself.

He then began a solo career in 2007, releasing the single Can’t Stop the World which featured his then-wife Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, Shirley Manson and Dave Stewart.

His first solo album, Wanderlust, was released in 2008.

Bush reunited in 2010 and Rossdale rejoined the band. They have since released several more albums and toured extensively.

In 2013, Rossdale received the British Academy’s Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement.

Acting career

Rossdale, in addition to his music career, has ventured into acting, appearing in various films such as Constantine, Stealth and Tank Girl.

Rossdale’s acting credits also include roles in TV shows like The Comic Strip Presents and appearances in movies like Zoolander and Little Black Book.

His acting career complements his success as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Bush.

Awards and accolades

Rossdale has received several awards and accolades throughout his career.

He won three Grammy Awards with his band Bush: Best Rock Song for Glycerine in 2002, Best Rock Album for The Science of Things in 2000 and Best Rock Song for Swallowed in 1997.

In 2013, Rossdale received the prestigious Ivor Novello Award from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.

The Ivor Novello Awards recognize excellence in British and Irish songwriting and composing.

Rossdale was honored with the International Achievement award, which recognizes his success as a songwriter on the international stage with Bush.

Bush’s debut album, Sixteen Stone, went 6x platinum in the US. The band has sold over 20 million records worldwide.

Rossdale has been praised for his powerful vocals and songwriting abilities that helped define the post-grunge sound of the 1990s.

He has been ranked as one of the greatest lead singers of all time by publications like Rolling Stone and Kerrang.

Children

Rossdale has four children. He has sons Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, as well as son Apollo, 10, with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

Additionally, he has a daughter named Daisy Lowe, 33, from a previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.

Rossdale shares his sons with Gwen Stefani, whom he was married to from 2002 to 2016.

The children split their time between living with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton in Los Angeles and Oklahoma, and at their dad’s home in Malibu.

A devoted father, Rossdale carefully plans his touring schedule around his kids’ activities.

He was recently surprised when his youngest son Apollo landed the lead role in his school musical, which unfortunately conflicts with Rossdale’s upcoming tour.

Despite the challenges of co-parenting, Rossdale ensures his children feel loved and supported in both households.