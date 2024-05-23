Emmanuel Lewis Net Worth

Emmanuel Lewis, an American actor renowned for his role in the 1980s sitcom “Webster,” has a net worth of $600,000. His fame from “Webster” was significant during the show’s run, and he has since made appearances in various TV shows and movies. Despite his success, his financial worth reflects the challenges many child actors face in maintaining wealth and consistent career opportunities.

Early Life

Born on March 9, 1971, in Brooklyn, New York City, Emmanuel Lewis grew up with his single mother, Margaret, and four older siblings. He attended Midwood High School, graduating in 1989. Later, he pursued higher education at Clark Atlanta University, a historically black college in Atlanta, Georgia. Balancing his education with his acting career, Lewis attended the university’s fall semesters and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1997.

“Webster”

Emmanuel Lewis gained fame at age 12 when he debuted as the title character in the ABC sitcom “Webster” in 1983. The show featured him as a young orphan adopted by his godfather, George Papadopolis, a retired NFL player, and his wife, Katherine. His portrayal earned him four consecutive Young Artist Award nominations. However, as Lewis aged, playing a character much younger than himself became challenging, leading to the show’s conclusion in 1989. The final episode, “Webtrek,” saw Webster on the Starship Enterprise from “Star Trek,” with flashbacks from the series woven throughout.

Career Beyond “Webster”

Post-“Webster,” Lewis appeared in several television specials, including “A Christmas Dream,” “Lost in London,” and “Emmanuel Lewis: My Very Own Show.” He also guest-starred in sitcoms like “In the House,” “Family Matters,” “Moesha,” and “Malcolm & Eddie.” In 2001, he participated in a child stars edition of the game show “The Weakest Link” and was a contestant on the reality series “The Surreal Life” in 2003. That same year, he made a cameo in “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star,” along with other former child stars.

In 2005, Lewis appeared on “My Super Sweet Sixteen” and the sitcom “One on One.” He later featured in the 2007 comedy film “Kickin’ it Old Skool” and had roles in “The Surreal Life: Fame Games,” “The Lil Flex Show,” and “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.”

Career

Apart from acting, Emmanuel Lewis is also known for his music career in Japan. In 1981, he released two singles, “City Connection” and “Love is DANDAN.” “City Connection” became a major hit, reaching number two on the Oricon chart. Additionally, Lewis appeared in the music video for “I Don’t Give A F” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz.

Personal Life

Despite his childhood fame, Emmanuel Lewis has grown only about six inches since his time on “Webster.” There is no known medical condition explaining his small stature. Lewis enjoys practicing taekwondo, a Korean martial art, showcasing his diverse interests beyond acting.

