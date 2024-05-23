Miranda Lambert Siblings: Get to Know Luke

Miranda Lambert is an acclaimed American country music singer-songwriter known for her powerful vocals, honest songwriting, and feisty persona.

Born in 1983 in Longview, Texas, Lambert started performing at local talent shows and honky-tonks as a teenager before gaining national attention on the TV show Nashville Star in 2003.

Her early albums like Kerosene and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend established her as a rising star with a penchant for revenge-themed songs delivered with a rowdy attitude.

Lambert broke through to superstardom with her 2009 album Revolution, which included her first #1 hit, The House That Built Me, and earned her a Grammy Award.

She has since released several more acclaimed albums like Four the Record, Platinum and Wildcard winning multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Awards.

Siblings

Lambert has one sibling, a younger brother named Luke Lambert.

Lambert and Luke have a close bond, often appearing on each other’s Instagram pages and collaborating on projects together, including the music video for her song, Tequila Does.

In honor of Luke’s birthday, Lambert penned a sweet tribute calling him her “baby bro” and expressing her love for him.

Luke is described as an avid techie, veggie lover and champagne reveler who lives in Austin, Texas with his husband Marc Allende.

Though he doesn’t appear to have kids, Luke and Marc are dog dads to two pups named Michonne and Griffin.

Career

Lambert’s career began with her self-released debut album in 2001, leading to her appearance on Nashville Star in 2003 where she caught the attention of record executives.

Her major-label debut album Kerosene in 2005 marked her breakthrough, with hits like Me and Charlie Talking and Kerosene.

Lambert’s success continued with albums like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Revolution, earning her critical acclaim and awards.

She further solidified her career with hits like The House That Built Me and collaborations with artists like Blake Shelton and Pistol Annies.

Lambert’s career has been marked by chart-topping albums, Grammy Awards, and a strong presence in the country music scene.

Awards and accolades

Lambert has amassed an impressive array of awards and accolades throughout her career.

Notable achievements include three Grammy Awards, twenty-nine Academy of Country Music Awards, six American Country Awards, eight CMT Music Awards and fourteen Country Music Association Awards.

Lambert’s accolades span various categories such as Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year, showcasing her versatility and talent in the country music industry.

In total, Lambert has won 78 awards and received 192 nominations, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in country music.

Personal life

Lambert has been married to Brendan McLoughlin since January 2019.

McLoughlin is a former New York City police officer who retired in 2020 to work as Lambert’s personal security.

Lambert does not have any biological children of her own, but she is a stepmother to McLoughlin’s son Landon from a previous relationship.

Landon was born just three days after McLoughlin first met Lambert in November 2018.

Lambert has expressed joy at being a stepmother, telling Extra in 2019, “My stepson is amazing! I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

The couple splits their time between Nashville and New York City to be close to Landon, who lives with his mother in the Big Apple.

Lambert and McLoughlin celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in January 2023.